Best Swimwear

Duvin Design Co.

Some brands just scream of Miami good vibes, and Duvin Design Co. is one company that's leading that charge. Childhood friends Austin Duvall, Garrett Watzka, and Shaun O'Meara founded the brand featuring Duvin's playful swimwear. The line has celebrity followers, like Bad Bunny, who wore a Duvin shirt in his video for "200 MPH," and boasts an NBA collab with the Orlando Magic. Whether it's an op-art-inspired one-piece or swim trunks designed with a yellow and pink yin-and-yang design, it's serving internet Gen Z energy meets surf. As cabana sets have solidified themselves on Miami beaches and for Wynwood strolls, Duvin has been on the front line of that movement, too. The brand has expanded to 100-plus retailers internationally. Locally, you can snag some swimwear at the Wander Shop in Oakland Park and Nikki Beach Miami.

Best Menswear

The Bespoke Club

Prepare yourself to be greeted by Simone from La Spezia, Mario from Salerno, and Marco from Milano at the Bespoke Club — these are the tailors who serve Marlins players and other finely dressed dudes and meet their specific, personalized clothing needs. No matter who takes care of you through your suiting at this menswear shop, the process will be smooth as buttah. Housed in a mid-century modern space designed by Caroline Benoudiz, this bespoke experience is by appointment only. Whether you need a suit, a pair of jeans, or even a tuxedo, you select the fabric sourced from Italy, Spain, or England from swatches. The Bespoke Club imports directly from top fashion houses like Loro Piana, Drago, Holland and Sherry, and Dormeuil. They'll take measurements while you decide if you want your item monogrammed and the color of your stitching and buttons. Patience is a virtue, as a suit can take approximately four weeks to create.

Best Streetwear

Andrew

Heads know Andrew, the Miami-bred skate and streetwear brand with an identity that revolves around its namesake hurricane. After holding down residence downtown, the company relocated earlier this year to a gleaming new storefront in the Design District across from Dale Zine's new digs. Along with a better retail experience, the brand's collabs — with the likes of alt filmmaker Harmony Korine, Italian dining hotspot Boia De, and Slip-N-Slide Records of Trick Daddy and Trina fame — confirm that they've still got their finger on the pulse of local and street culture.

Best Vintage Clothing Store

Harlow's Vintage

Harlow's Vintage may look like a stylish time capsule, but it breathes new life into old clothes, as well as customers' wardrobes. This symbiotic relationship is facilitated by owner Mariet Salazar's gifted eye and impeccable taste. While the storefront is only a little over a year old, it is filled with the result of more than two decades of vintage hunting for the best pieces. Unconcerned with labels — though you'll surely find some exceptional brand names here — Harlow's Vintage understands that your look is your own and you just need the tools to make it a reality.

Best Consignment Shop

Second Showing

Second Showing is more than a consignment shop; it's a community. Owner Joanna Barusch started in department-store retail before realizing she could be her own girl boss. Second Showing moved from its original location in South Miami to Pinecrest, where this haven for the stylish has thrived for 24 years. Specializing in high-end shoes, women's apparel — sizes zero to twenty — and designer handbags like Chanel, Prada, and Gucci, Second Showing embodies a mission of "recycle, restyle, and renew." You'll find everything from the perfect manic pixie prom dress to upscale brunch mom ensembles at a fraction of retail prices and with the secure knowledge you're taking it easier on the Earth. Early on, working women with an eye for affordable style were her target audience, but any trip to Second Showing demonstrates that while those loyal patrons remain, there's a broader crowd now with younger generations swarming the racks. Joanna's vision has always been centered on women supporting women. It's not just about looking fabulous, it's also about shared experiences, as mothers introduce their daughters to the shop and friends come together to find new 'fits and make memories.

Best Thrift Clothing Store

Peachtree Revival Miami Vintage and Secondhand Store

Founded by two young women, besties Dani Klaric and Sara Fedz, Peachtree Revival is a boutique that specializes in affordable, on-trend Y2K pieces that has taken both the city and social media by storm. The store's vibrant interior features checkered floors, painted clouds, and happy purple and pink vibes. It's an inviting atmosphere to pull your hair back and dive right into those racks to find a stylish treasure to flaunt on Instagram or at the club. Employees often model some of their newest arrivals on Instagram, so you can DM the shop directly if you're interested in a certain piece. At Peachtree, you can score real deals on vintage Prada heels or that Dolce & Gabbana tank top you've been looking for on Depop. But the real reason you want to visit Peachtree is for the store's frequent flash sales, offering clothing for $5, $10, or $15. That's what sets this store at the top of our list of Miami's clothing thrift spots.

Best Thrift Store

Sir Thrifty

Sir Thrifty, located in the social and culinary hub the Citadel, submerges shoppers in a mental bath of pure nostalgia. The packed store is a veritable shrine to pop culture of the latter days of the 20th Century, featuring toys from every era of your youth. You can rifle through Teen Titan comic books, He-Man action figures, VHS tapes of Beetlejuice, plastic sports figurines, and mint–condition copies of just about every Playboy magazine Hugh Hefner ever published. There is a cornucopia of fashionable vintage clothing and even a petit corner bookstore dedicated to local book publisher Jitney Books. If you have any pop culture treasures sitting in your closet or storage unit, proprietor Nassie Shahoulian, whose outsized personality is on display via his faux Garbage Pail Kid image on the store's business card, will happily scour through and make an offer.

Best Flea Market

Flamingo Flea

Flamingo Flea is the brainchild of Fort Lauderdale local Carley Sumner, who has hosted nearly 100 flea markets throughout South Florida over the past five years, working with almost 1,500 different vendors along the way. Some of the flea's popular regular spots are Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale and Crazy Uncle Mike's in Boca Raton. What makes the Flamingo Flea experience memorable is its Bohemian vibes, vendor mix — vintage garb, homemade cosmetics, and freshly baked cookies often among them — pet friendliness, and live music. Sumner's flea markets have not only become a place to shop but also to build friends and community, something that's not easy to do in our oft-transient region. A must for pet lovers is its bi-annual Puppy Brunch, with Fido-focused vendors and nonprofits in attendance.

Best Furniture Store

The Bazaar Project

Situated beneath the luxurious hotel Mr. C in Coconut Grove, the Bazaar Project looks like a funky cafe with an upscale old-school Coconut Grove charm. The oddest thing about this stylish little enclave is that everything in the café is actually for sale. There's something special about trying out the merch before dragging it home, whether it's the metal café chairs or the Versace wallpaper that drapes the walls. The homewares and furniture will stop you in your tracks, much like the personal style of founder, Yeliz Titi, who has a flair for fashion and sources interesting design items from around the world.

Best Antique Store

Antique Mall Y'all

Just like its merchandise, this antique store has loads of history. Established in 1998, it changed owners at the turn of the millennium when former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelly Stanzcyk, who started out as an antiques dealer, took charge. Nestled in a strip mall in Palmetto Bay, Antique Mall Y'all features more than 100 consignors and dealers hawking just about anything reusable, like precious porcelain wares, jewelry you'll pass on to your spawn, quirky tchotchkes, and vintage chandeliers. With merchandise constantly in flux, every visit promises a new win for collectors or casual browsers. Come prepared to hunt, because Antique Mall Y'all has the energy of a jumble shop but with some real gems.

