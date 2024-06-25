Best Swimwear

Some brands just scream of Miami good vibes, and Duvin Design Co. is one company that's leading that charge. Childhood friends Austin Duvall, Garrett Watzka, and Shaun O'Meara founded the brand featuring Duvin's playful swimwear. The line has celebrity followers, like Bad Bunny, who wore a Duvin shirt in his video for "200 MPH," and boasts an NBA collab with the Orlando Magic. Whether it's an op-art-inspired one-piece or swim trunks designed with a yellow and pink yin-and-yang design, it's serving internet Gen Z energy meets surf. As cabana sets have solidified themselves on Miami beaches and for Wynwood strolls, Duvin has been on the front line of that movement, too. The brand has expanded to 100-plus retailers internationally. Locally, you can snag some swimwear at the Wander Shop in Oakland Park and Nikki Beach Miami.