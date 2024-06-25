In the Acqualina Resort and Residences relaxation lounges, Himalayan salt walls are said to detoxify negative ions in the air. The crystallized steam room fires up all seven of your chakras. After heating up, you can interact with the ice fountain for a euphoric mood booster. Heat and cold continue to do their good work in some of the signature sessions, including the Cryo T-Shock body treatment, which uses cold to eliminate cellulite, and the Hypervolt's heat massage to get blood flowing. There's no skimping on the time they spend on your body — most of the treatments clock in at close to two hours, with some adding on a one-hour lunch. However, feeling this grand doesn't come cheap; sessions can top $500. But, hey, aren't you worth it?