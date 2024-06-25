Best Souvenir Shop

The typical tourist traps of South Beach may let visitors bring a touch of tacky Florida home with them via chintzy dolphin-adorned snow globes and "Miami" towels decorated with palms. But the colorful art shop Dále Zine lets out-of-towners (and locals) cherish the real culture and quirkiness of Miami creatives with its cooly curated art books, humorous stickers, T-shirts, records by local musicians, prints by South Florida artists like Gabriel Alcala and Brian Butler, and an array of zines. Dále Zine provides the perfect way to bring the real Florida back home with you. For instance, you can grab the latest issue of Islandia Journal, which details Florida history, ephemera, and lived experiences from the swamp. Recently relocated from the backroads of Little River to the middle of the Design District, the pretty, pristine shop was always worth driving out of your way for, but now is located where random weekenders might stumble into gifts that embody the underappreciated, underhyped indie spirit of the 305. Dále Zine is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. Dale!