Best Public Restroom

When ya gotta go, ya gotta go. But finding a loo that woos can be a challenge. Head to Bal Harbour Shops for a really nice place to pop a squat. This public restroom is located on the second floor, just north of the beloved Hillstone Restaurant, which offers seasonal American fare. Now, to get to this best bathroom in town, you'll have to venture down the exterior pathway overlooking the parking lot. Always impeccably clean and perfectly cold, this WC has modern white slabs of marble, circular and well-lit mirrors, and even black and gold fans. With Simplehuman silver trash cans (the equivalent of seeing Molton Brown in a residence), Bal Harbour went as far as installing electric toilet-seat covers to spare your bottom some germs.