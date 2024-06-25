Best Massage

Got knots the size of Florida oranges in your back? Hobble to your car and drive to the St. Regis Bal Harbour. Like any traditional spa that's worth a damn, guests are greeted with either a glass of prosecco or a mimosa. There's a peaceful waiting area that helps you bliss out even before your massage. And when they whisper your name, what awaits behind those doors is glorious. The St. Regis masseuses provide the deep tissue experience of a lifetime. You ask for more pressure; they deliver. Before or after your treatment, guests can indulge in a sauna, steam room, or hot tub. While they offer various treatments, a 60-minute stress relief massage will cost you $229 (or $339 for a 90-minute session). Whatever you choose, you'll head home totally relaxed, Florida oranges no longer haunting your back.