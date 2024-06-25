Best Makeup Artist

Born and raised in Miami, Harol Prado is a makeup artist redefining beauty standards and the industry. Prado started with beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury and now works independently on his craft. This freedom allows Prado to explore different avenues, including editorial work, weddings, and makeup lessons. What sets Prado apart from other makeup artists is how he implements a holistic approach to beauty. Uninterested in fads and trends, his philosophy is about nonconformity and comfort. First and foremost, for Prado, beauty radiates from inside. This approach has earned him a legion of loyal clients who herald his talent and tranquility.