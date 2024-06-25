Best Jewelry Store

Founded by South Florida natives Carla Cavalcanti and Andrea Ocejo, Link'd is all about affordable jewelry that fuses everyday luxury with sustainability and ensures it's clear that you're living that coastal life with nautical themes. Their products, from rings and necklaces to body chains and bracelets, go through rigorous testing to ensure longevity and quality control, and their timeless styles will make sure you'll be wearing them for a lifetime. Although their storefront is digital-only, you can often find them popping up at local vintage and creator markets like the bustling Little River Flea.