Best Florist

What's better than a dozen flowers to let your snugglebutt know that you are thinking about them on a special occasion? How about ten or 15 dozen? Maybe 200 stems requiring a dozen medium size vases that you happen to have on hand? Or better yet, fill a six-gallon Home Depot galvanized pail with bright green pom-pom buttons to brighten up your outdoor party. The Flower Place focuses on moving inventory between wedding gigs at seriously discounted prices, letting customers shop directly out of their walk-in cold storage room. They might even throw in a $5 mystery box for you if you're lucky. Just be sure to give yourself enough time at home to break down your plunder or invite a couple of friends over with pruning shears.