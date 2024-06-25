Best Fitting Room

The Maison Margiela space in the Design District is a standout architecturally. It's only one of five locations in the U.S. designed by Dutch abstract architect Anne Holtrop. While neutral plaster and iconoclastic façades shape the retail space, the fitting room is the pièce de résistance. An inverse of the rest of the store, it evokes a void with sleek, lacquered walls in the darkest possible green. Both ominous and serene, it has the energy and feel of walking into the black room of Jonathan Glazer's chilling sci-fi film Under the Skin. The midnight-green walls, complemented by impeccable lighting, make this the perfect space to evaluate a decadent purchase or snap a strong selfie.