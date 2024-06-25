 Best Consignment Shop 2024 | Second Showing | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Consignment Shop

Second Showing

Second Showing is more than a consignment shop; it's a community. Owner Joanna Barusch started in department-store retail before realizing she could be her own girl boss. Second Showing moved from its original location in South Miami to Pinecrest, where this haven for the stylish has thrived for 24 years. Specializing in high-end shoes, women's apparel — sizes zero to twenty — and designer handbags like Chanel, Prada, and Gucci, Second Showing embodies a mission of "recycle, restyle, and renew." You'll find everything from the perfect manic pixie prom dress to upscale brunch mom ensembles at a fraction of retail prices and with the secure knowledge you're taking it easier on the Earth. Early on, working women with an eye for affordable style were her target audience, but any trip to Second Showing demonstrates that while those loyal patrons remain, there's a broader crowd now with younger generations swarming the racks. Joanna's vision has always been centered on women supporting women. It's not just about looking fabulous, it's also about shared experiences, as mothers introduce their daughters to the shop and friends come together to find new 'fits and make memories.

Best Thrift Clothing Store

Peachtree Revival Miami Vintage and Secondhand Store

Founded by two young women, besties Dani Klaric and Sara Fedz, Peachtree Revival is a boutique that specializes in affordable, on-trend Y2K pieces that has taken both the city and social media by storm. The store's vibrant interior features checkered floors, painted clouds, and happy purple and pink vibes. It's an inviting atmosphere to pull your hair back and dive right into those racks to find a stylish treasure to flaunt on Instagram or at the club. Employees often model some of their newest arrivals on Instagram, so you can DM the shop directly if you're interested in a certain piece. At Peachtree, you can score real deals on vintage Prada heels or that Dolce & Gabbana tank top you've been looking for on Depop. But the real reason you want to visit Peachtree is for the store's frequent flash sales, offering clothing for $5, $10, or $15. That's what sets this store at the top of our list of Miami's clothing thrift spots.

Best Thrift Store

Sir Thrifty

Sir Thrifty, located in the social and culinary hub the Citadel, submerges shoppers in a mental bath of pure nostalgia. The packed store is a veritable shrine to pop culture of the latter days of the 20th Century, featuring toys from every era of your youth. You can rifle through Teen Titan comic books, He-Man action figures, VHS tapes of Beetlejuice, plastic sports figurines, and mint–condition copies of just about every Playboy magazine Hugh Hefner ever published. There is a cornucopia of fashionable vintage clothing and even a petit corner bookstore dedicated to local book publisher Jitney Books. If you have any pop culture treasures sitting in your closet or storage unit, proprietor Nassie Shahoulian, whose outsized personality is on display via his faux Garbage Pail Kid image on the store's business card, will happily scour through and make an offer.

Best Flea Market

Flamingo Flea

Flamingo Flea is the brainchild of Fort Lauderdale local Carley Sumner, who has hosted nearly 100 flea markets throughout South Florida over the past five years, working with almost 1,500 different vendors along the way. Some of the flea's popular regular spots are Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale and Crazy Uncle Mike's in Boca Raton. What makes the Flamingo Flea experience memorable is its Bohemian vibes, vendor mix — vintage garb, homemade cosmetics, and freshly baked cookies often among them — pet friendliness, and live music. Sumner's flea markets have not only become a place to shop but also to build friends and community, something that's not easy to do in our oft-transient region. A must for pet lovers is its bi-annual Puppy Brunch, with Fido-focused vendors and nonprofits in attendance.

Best Furniture Store

The Bazaar Project

Situated beneath the luxurious hotel Mr. C in Coconut Grove, the Bazaar Project looks like a funky cafe with an upscale old-school Coconut Grove charm. The oddest thing about this stylish little enclave is that everything in the café is actually for sale. There's something special about trying out the merch before dragging it home, whether it's the metal café chairs or the Versace wallpaper that drapes the walls. The homewares and furniture will stop you in your tracks, much like the personal style of founder, Yeliz Titi, who has a flair for fashion and sources interesting design items from around the world.

Best Antique Store

Antique Mall Y'all

Just like its merchandise, this antique store has loads of history. Established in 1998, it changed owners at the turn of the millennium when former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelly Stanzcyk, who started out as an antiques dealer, took charge. Nestled in a strip mall in Palmetto Bay, Antique Mall Y'all features more than 100 consignors and dealers hawking just about anything reusable, like precious porcelain wares, jewelry you'll pass on to your spawn, quirky tchotchkes, and vintage chandeliers. With merchandise constantly in flux, every visit promises a new win for collectors or casual browsers. Come prepared to hunt, because Antique Mall Y'all has the energy of a jumble shop but with some real gems.

Best Florist

The Flower Place

What's better than a dozen flowers to let your snugglebutt know that you are thinking about them on a special occasion? How about ten or 15 dozen? Maybe 200 stems requiring a dozen medium size vases that you happen to have on hand? Or better yet, fill a six-gallon Home Depot galvanized pail with bright green pom-pom buttons to brighten up your outdoor party. The Flower Place focuses on moving inventory between wedding gigs at seriously discounted prices, letting customers shop directly out of their walk-in cold storage room. They might even throw in a $5 mystery box for you if you're lucky. Just be sure to give yourself enough time at home to break down your plunder or invite a couple of friends over with pruning shears.

Best Plant Shop/Nursery

Galloway Farm Nursery

At Galloway Farm Nursery, four well-fed cats greet customers near the checkout counter while parrots squawk in the distance and orange and white koi laze in a nearby pond. Forty-three years ago, Pat Kyle and Jim Lawrence founded this garden center on two-and-a-half acres in Southwest Miami. Since then, it's become more than a place to buy ferns; it's a full nature experience. People can lounge inside an air-conditioned orchid room or sit under the tiki hut while taking in an expanse of flowering and fruit trees. Kyle, 83, also known as the "plant lady from Pinecrest," says the nursery has "everything," including organic Neem-oil based sprays, milkweed and lantana plants to attract butterflies, and even ladybugs used for natural pest control. As Miami's concrete jungle heats up, Galloway suggests we help cool things down by getting our "green on."

Best Landscape Design Service

The Botany Guild

Founded in 2022, this dynamic boutique landscaping company provides custom, one-of-a-kind designs. And while the same can be said of other local vendors, what sets the Botany Guild apart is that they are bona-fide botanical nerds. Possessed of specialized knowledge and a genuine passion for the flora of South Florida, these biophilic landscape pros are committed to sourcing diverse native species from the lushest local nurseries to suit the peculiarities of Miami's climate.

Best Bookstore

Books & Books

Courtesy of Books & Books

Books & Books has won this award plenty of times already — and with six locations and counting, who can blame us? But this year, they deserve it for a very good reason. Owner Mitchell Kaplan has led the fight against Gov. Ron DeSantis' racist, queerphobic book-banning spree by distributing banned books, planning actions, and speaking out against Tallahassee's regressive lawmaking. He's set his independent bookstore chain at the forefront of this necessary protest and educational effort to protect our constitutional right to free press and speech. Meanwhile, Kaplan also cofounded and hosts Miami Book Fair International, stocks his stores with the best curated literature and local authors, and is the landing spot for all writers and readers traveling through the 305. Books & Books is simply the best for balancing our fragile democracy on its stacks of banned books.

Best Of Miami®

Best of Miami® 2024

Best Of Miami®

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation