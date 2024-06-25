Best Cannabis Dispensary

Yes, we know, we nominated Sunburn for this award just last year. But hear us out: What if it's just that good? The fast-growing national chain, formerly known as MedMen, truly prides itself on customer experience. Inspired by the very true story of its founder, Brady Cobb, and his father, a prolific pot smuggler in the 1970s, Sunburn sells high-quality and affordable products like flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals on its website and at its area stores in Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. Unlike the state's more prominent cannabis dispensaries (cough cough), Sunburn offers seamless next-day delivery, accepts debit card payment on delivery orders, and boasts a vibe in its stores that feels neither sterile nor impersonal––complete with wood-paneled ceilings, cozy couches, and pool tables. Its passionate staff are always excited and eager to help you find the products you need.