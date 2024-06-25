 Best Cannabis Dispensary 2024 | Sunburn Cannabis | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Cannabis Dispensary

Sunburn Cannabis

Yes, we know, we nominated Sunburn for this award just last year. But hear us out: What if it's just that good? The fast-growing national chain, formerly known as MedMen, truly prides itself on customer experience. Inspired by the very true story of its founder, Brady Cobb, and his father, a prolific pot smuggler in the 1970s, Sunburn sells high-quality and affordable products like flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals on its website and at its area stores in Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. Unlike the state's more prominent cannabis dispensaries (cough cough), Sunburn offers seamless next-day delivery, accepts debit card payment on delivery orders, and boasts a vibe in its stores that feels neither sterile nor impersonal––complete with wood-paneled ceilings, cozy couches, and pool tables. Its passionate staff are always excited and eager to help you find the products you need.

Best Adult Store

Caliente Adult Superstore

Photo courtesy of Caliente Adult Superstore

Caliente Adult Superstore has all the supplies you need to up your A-game in the B-room. Bondage gear and a range of butt plugs? In stock. High-performance dildos and copious amounts of lube? Check. Instructional videos and a private viewing room? Roger that. Conveniently located near the Okeechobee Metrorail station, your body will start shaking before you even enter, thanks to salsa blasting from the outdoor speakers. The Caliente staff is attentive, bilingual, discreet, and ready to help elevate your next erotic encounter — solo or otherwise.

