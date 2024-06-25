Best Bookstore

Books & Books has won this award plenty of times already — and with six locations and counting, who can blame us? But this year, they deserve it for a very good reason. Owner Mitchell Kaplan has led the fight against Gov. Ron DeSantis' racist, queerphobic book-banning spree by distributing banned books, planning actions, and speaking out against Tallahassee's regressive lawmaking. He's set his independent bookstore chain at the forefront of this necessary protest and educational effort to protect our constitutional right to free press and speech. Meanwhile, Kaplan also cofounded and hosts Miami Book Fair International, stocks his stores with the best curated literature and local authors, and is the landing spot for all writers and readers traveling through the 305. Books & Books is simply the best for balancing our fragile democracy on its stacks of banned books.