Best Barbershop

Jaxson Maximus elevates the barbershop experience, not just because it's located in Brickell's Panorama Tower, but because it offers the shaggy-haired a cut with a full-service salon, clothing boutique, and alterations shop. If you splurge for an $80 signature haircut, you'll get a chance to zone out in the "Zen room" with a facial and forearm and hand massage with essential oils and hot towel treatment — all while getting your wedding suit custom-altered. And don't forget a complimentary beverage to keep the energy loose, including the typical sober fare and two-drink max craft beers, scotches, and bourbons. The shop looks like a place you'd bring your boys or boyish girls with a custom championship pool table at its center and model race car on the wall. Notably, the HBO show The Shop: Uninterrupted, produced by NBA great LeBron James and media personality Maverick Carter, featured the salon in an episode along with DJ Khaled and rapper Meek Mill. As far as barbershops are concerned, this is certainly a "We the Best" situation.