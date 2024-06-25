 Best Barbershop 2024 | Jaxson Maximus | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Barbershop

Jaxson Maximus

Jaxson Maximus elevates the barbershop experience, not just because it's located in Brickell's Panorama Tower, but because it offers the shaggy-haired a cut with a full-service salon, clothing boutique, and alterations shop. If you splurge for an $80 signature haircut, you'll get a chance to zone out in the "Zen room" with a facial and forearm and hand massage with essential oils and hot towel treatment — all while getting your wedding suit custom-altered. And don't forget a complimentary beverage to keep the energy loose, including the typical sober fare and two-drink max craft beers, scotches, and bourbons. The shop looks like a place you'd bring your boys or boyish girls with a custom championship pool table at its center and model race car on the wall. Notably, the HBO show The Shop: Uninterrupted, produced by NBA great LeBron James and media personality Maverick Carter, featured the salon in an episode along with DJ Khaled and rapper Meek Mill. As far as barbershops are concerned, this is certainly a "We the Best" situation.

Best Facial

Paz Skin Care

Paz Skin Care estheticians will make sure your face is snatched thanks to a wide array of services, from facials to microneedling to lash and brow treatments. Founded by Miami native Jade Paz-Arias and her mother, Susan Paz, Paz Skin Care is operated by a team of knowledgeable Latinas dedicated to making their clients feel glam. A thorough consultation precedes any treatment, and methods and products are specifically curated for each person's desires. Paz goes above and beyond to ensure clients' comfort, easing newcomers into simple techniques with careful attention. This is a low-key spot with relaxing vibes, making it easy to unwind. Don't be surprised if you fall asleep two minutes into a treatment and awaken a new, glowier person.

Best Makeup Artist

ByHarol

Born and raised in Miami, Harol Prado is a makeup artist redefining beauty standards and the industry. Prado started with beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury and now works independently on his craft. This freedom allows Prado to explore different avenues, including editorial work, weddings, and makeup lessons. What sets Prado apart from other makeup artists is how he implements a holistic approach to beauty. Uninterested in fads and trends, his philosophy is about nonconformity and comfort. First and foremost, for Prado, beauty radiates from inside. This approach has earned him a legion of loyal clients who herald his talent and tranquility.

Best Mani/Pedi

Sandu Beauty and Wellness at Jacques Janine Miami

If you are on the hunt for the deepest, most detailed manicure and pedicure imaginable, and you have around three hours to kill — then look no further than Sandu Beauty and Wellness. The master of the Russian manicure or dry manicure, Sandu hails from Kazakhstan, where she was trained in this precise procedure. It doesn't include the standard service of soaking your fingers and toes, but does include a nail drill and other equipment to keep those cuticles at bay. She goes the extra mile filing and cutting your claws, ensuring their optimal health. And the best part of Sandu's skills? You won't have to go back to see her again for a month.

Best Massage

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Photo courtesy of the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Got knots the size of Florida oranges in your back? Hobble to your car and drive to the St. Regis Bal Harbour. Like any traditional spa that's worth a damn, guests are greeted with either a glass of prosecco or a mimosa. There's a peaceful waiting area that helps you bliss out even before your massage. And when they whisper your name, what awaits behind those doors is glorious. The St. Regis masseuses provide the deep tissue experience of a lifetime. You ask for more pressure; they deliver. Before or after your treatment, guests can indulge in a sauna, steam room, or hot tub. While they offer various treatments, a 60-minute stress relief massage will cost you $229 (or $339 for a 90-minute session). Whatever you choose, you'll head home totally relaxed, Florida oranges no longer haunting your back.

Best Spa

Acqualina Resort and Residences

In the Acqualina Resort and Residences relaxation lounges, Himalayan salt walls are said to detoxify negative ions in the air. The crystallized steam room fires up all seven of your chakras. After heating up, you can interact with the ice fountain for a euphoric mood booster. Heat and cold continue to do their good work in some of the signature sessions, including the Cryo T-Shock body treatment, which uses cold to eliminate cellulite, and the Hypervolt's heat massage to get blood flowing. There's no skimping on the time they spend on your body — most of the treatments clock in at close to two hours, with some adding on a one-hour lunch. However, feeling this grand doesn't come cheap; sessions can top $500. But, hey, aren't you worth it?

Best Gym

Old Bull Athletics

Locally owned, Old Bull Athletics is an appointment-only gym that focuses on personalized physical therapy combined with strength training. Founded by Frankie Telfort, a Miami native and former University of Southern California footballer before a health complication forced him off the field, Old Bull is a product of Telfort's reinvention as a coach and physical therapist eager to help others reach their optimal physical form. The knowledgeable staff's dedication to their clients' well-being is apparent at both the Coral Gables and Pinecrest locations. Beyond the usual offerings of a personal training gym, Old Bull's services begin with a 360 assessment of a client's needs, taking physical, mental, and behavioral circumstances into account when crafting hyper-personalized action plans designed to reach each person's goals. Almost every trainer is also a physical therapist, and many offer specializations in various areas like pre- or postnatal training. Old Bull will have you looking forward to getting your ass handed to you in your efforts to achieve your version of success.

Best Healthy Splurge

Personal Training with Vanessa Gonzalez

When you invest in your well-being, you're going to want to use your money wisely but not necessarily cheaply. If you're looking to get into shape but gyms feel scary and confusing, look no further than online fitness coach Vanessa Gonzalez. When you sign up for her Fitnessa program, you get access to Gonzalez herself — no middleman. It's one-on-one communication with her at all hours. Workouts are tailored to your body and where you are on your health journey. She's gentle with just the right amount of toughness mixed in with kindness and an infectious smile. The program aims to transform you from the inside out. Fitnessa members get access to an online app with forums ranging from beauty tips, mindfulness, and, of course, food. The most reassuring aspect of the program is that Gonzalez herself speaks from experience going from out of shape to stronger than ever. The current going rate for coaching with Fitnessa is $500 a month with a three-month commitment.

Best Bike Shop

Miami Bicycles and Repair Shop

The long-time North Miami Beach bicyclist hub, Miami Bicycles and Repair Shop, recently expanded to a second location in North Miami without sacrificing any of its customer service or excellent selection. For nearly 40 years, this gathering spot has provided the tri-county area with road bikes, mountain bikes, children's bikes — basically any two-wheeled mode of transportation that is powered by exercise rather than fossil fuels. If you have a flat tire, a busted chain, or a more complicated fix, their mechanics are first-rate and will educate you on how you can fix it yourself next time. Expertise and courteousness? Count us in. Employees are active in the cycling community and eager to feed customers insider info, like which roads are safest to cycle on and which streets to avoid. They have a wide range of obvious cycling paraphernalia, from helmets and lights to less obvious needs like rust removal, necessary for our humid environs.

Best Tattoo Shop

Parlay Tattoo

There's been a rightful buzz around town about Parlay Tattoo. Its specialties are micro- and color realism, fine-line tattoos, and portraits. And we're talking hyperrealism, too. These tattoos could easily fool you into thinking you're seeing 3D. Opened in 2024 by partners Rob Cohen from New York and lead artist Rocio Delgadin from Buenos Aires, Parlay specializes in all custom tattoos. The store has a unique add-on: an artist-in-residency program for a wide range of Miami- and Manhattan-based fine artists, photographers, muralists, and street artists. The space is also outfitted with two comfortable leather chairs (hello, important) that you can lounge in as your tattoos come to life. Parlay is by appointment only, and you can connect directly online.

