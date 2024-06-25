Best of Miami® 2024

You might — as the year 2024 requires — be slamming down mojitos while marveling at purple sunsets from your lanai, avoiding election news and manatees floating in the floodwaters coursing down your street, wondering: Who the hell gave Miami New Times the power to decide what’s “best” in Miami?

Admittedly, you’d be right to question our authority. (Because isn’t that what we’re about here — questioning authority?) We’re not experts, we’re just a bunch of inquisitive souls whose outdated laptops burn our thighs, surviving off well liquor at bars and meals at no-tablecloth restaurants when we scrape together enough to dine out. But we cover this town so much that the blood in our veins runs neon. We know a thing, maybe two, about where to eat, swim, and stroll in this Magic City.

Our staffers and freelancers furiously debated the merits of 300 of the tri-county area’s finest features, from bagels to drag queens to swimming pools to memes and more. And today, we hand them over to you, along with the results of our annual Readers’ Poll.

One thing we know for certain: You are our “best” readers. We love you. And we love Miami, our wild and disastrous slab of swamp.

Cheers to you and another weird year in the subtropics.

— Liz Tracy, Editor, Best of Miami