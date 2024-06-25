He had style, he had flair, he was there, and that's how Layron Livingston became the best TV news reporter. News reporters go where the wind takes them for work, like traveling circus performers, and they eventually all come to adopt a recognizable, universal baritone. Livingston, however, scrapped that — and the suits — for a different approach. The young star on Local 10 is known to rock a T-shirt while on camera or look dapper with a three-piece beige suit to complement his just-the-facts-ma'am storytelling with his segment "Leave It to Layron." He can cut the stuffy air with a joke and a perfect smile that feels like he's talking just to you. Having anchored in Texas, Ohio's Miami, and now the Magic City, Livingston's demeanor and style are perfectly fitting for these tropics.