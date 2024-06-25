Best Songwriter

The first thing you'll notice at an Alexa Lash concert is her distinctive and impressive pipes; then you'll hear the wide array of inspirations woven together in her melodies and poetic lyrics. Her between-song patter is often a songwriting seminar, as she goes into intimate details about the muse for each track. The subjects can be heavy, like in the folky song "Missing," a story of childhood trauma rife with double meanings. They can be lighthearted, as she playfully explores neurosis in "Fuck that Noise" or with "Sage and Wine" on bonding with friends while sniffing sage and sipping wine. But there's no need to light up sage for this New Times' Readers Choice for 2023 Best Musical Act. Lash is all good vibes and a leader in her craft.