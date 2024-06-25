Audiences got up close and personal with famed collectors Don and Mera Rubell's art when Miami New Drama artistic director Michel Hausmann launched his take of a night at the museum with The Museum Plays. He orchestrated six original ten-minute plays by six different playwrights. Each was tied to art in different rooms at the Rubell Museum in Allapattah. Ingenious and inventive, Hausmann had success with an unconventional venue in the past, albeit born out of necessity during the pandemic. He delivered Seven Deadly Sins, short plays by seven writers, in storefronts on Lincoln Road to keep audiences socially distanced. That endeavor made national news. The Museum Plays followed the same format, shuffling five different groups of 30 people throughout the museum at the same time. It was theater worthy of a museum.