Best Miami Documentary

With her 2024 documentary Razing Liberty Square, director Katja Esson zooms in on the complex and devastating consequences of climate gentrification in Liberty City, a historically Black, under-resourced Miami neighborhood. She captures the entirety of a $300 million mixed-income development project in Liberty Square, previously the oldest segregated public housing project in the U.S. Located eight miles inland from the beach and on a ridge twelve feet above sea level, it's become a very attractive plot of land for wealthy developers. Razing Liberty Square is a fierce investigation into the disproportionate effects of climate change on Black communities. The film highlights the struggles of community members who face demolition, displacement, and rightful distrust in their local government.