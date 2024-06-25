Best Meteorologist

She's covered big-time weather events in Denver, Tennessee, and West Virginia. And, since 2022, boy, we're glad to have Chelsea Ambriz giving us the scoop here in Miami. From looming South Florida hurricane threats to that wild once-in-a-millennium storm that pummeled Fort Lauderdale last year, Ambriz keeps it as real as it gets alongside her NBC 6 First Alert Weather colleagues. Part of that realness is her Midwestern charm and passion for the South Florida community. She hails from Indianapolis and, locally, is an active member of the Junior League of Miami, regularly volunteering with a women's shelter, food rescue organization, and more. A big-time local foodie, event-goer, and proud cat mom, she's also a blast to follow on Instagram. A perfect storm led Ambriz to Miami, and we're glad those winds carried her here.