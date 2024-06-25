Best Local Girl Gone Bad

This Barby is not like the other Barbie. This one is an accused insurrectionist. Barbara "Barby" Balmaseda, a 23-year-old from Miami Lakes, was arrested in December for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, alongside members of the far-right Proud Boys. In the months following the insurrection, online sleuths zeroed in on the former Florida International University student and GOP strategist — whom they dubbed "#PinkGaiterPBG" — after she was photographed inside the U.S. Capitol sporting a baseball cap with an American flag and a black-and-pink gaiter. Notably, she was caught in photos alongside Proud Boys Gabriel Garcia and Ethan Nordean, who also face charges connected to the riot. Balmaseda interned for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio between 2018 and 2019, worked as an organizer on Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2018 campaign, and served as campaign manager for Ileana Garcia's controversial 2020 Florida Senate race. She also previously served as the director-at-large for Miami Young Republicans.