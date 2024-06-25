Best Local Girl Gone Bad

Miamians finally understood the pride of punk legitimacy when Iggy Pop became the gem resident in our rock-star crown more than 20 years ago. South Florida is fortunate to have a new musical legend living in our midst, at least part-time. And this 65-year-old is repping the city as hard as, and you better believe it, DJ Khaled. Noise innovator Thurston Moore, formerly of genre-shifting experimental band Sonic Youth, has returned to the city where he was born (in Doctor's Hospital) to winter. And he really likes it here! The chapter in his 2023 biography, Sonic Life, about his time as a kid living in his mom's hometown of Coral Gables will have you choked up with nostalgia for this tropical paradise. Moore has been lurking around town for more than a decade, attending Miami Heat games and the International Noise Conference run by his friend, noise-rock elder Rat Bastard (Frank Falestra). He's also been conspicuous on Instagram, heavily promoting shows led by Seafoam Walls or Las Nubes — both signed to his Daydream Library Series/Ecstatic Peace label. Having Moore around is "100%" a "Kool Thing" for a city with a rock scene that's too often overlooked.