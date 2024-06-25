Best Local Boy Made Good

In many ways, Logan Sargeant is like your typical South Floridian: He roots for the Miami Dolphins, enjoys fishing, and loves Cafe Martorano. But unlike most locals, he happens to be one of the greatest racing drivers on the planet. Born in Fort Lauderdale, the 23-year-old moved to Europe as a teenager to pursue his racing dreams. He made a splash in the Formula 2 championship, where he secured three podium finishes in 2022, and made his Formula 1 debut with the British F1 team Williams Racing in March 2023 at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where he finished 12th. In December, Williams Racing announced that Sargeant will remain with the team for the 2024 Formula 1 season. He now lives in West London — more than 4,000 miles from his sunny hometown — where he rents a modest apartment and drives around in a tiny Vauxhall Astra.