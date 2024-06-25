Best Local Album

Can you believe Sweat Records is almost 20? The Little Haiti stronghold has thrived for nearly two decades in a city not known for its longevity. That's because it has so much more to offer than just records. To be sure, Sweat boasts a massive selection of new and reissued vinyl, as well as all the accoutrements needed to play your records. But the soul of Sweat is owner Lolo Reskin's dedication to building community through scene-defining events, like the annual Miami '80s Prom, and by giving music lovers the tools and wise staff to get their hands on the wax they want. Manager Daniel Blair, known by his signature daisy dukes and for getting people riled up on the dance floor as DJ Hottpants, is also part of the draw. If you want to remember why you love this scrappy town or to fall in love with it for the first time, swing by Sweat Records for some well-seasoned homegrown inspiration.