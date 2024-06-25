Best Local Album

If you only know Jonny From Space as one of Club Space's resident DJs, you might be surprised by the quietly joyful IDM album, Back Then I Didn't But Now I Do, that he dropped on Anthony Naples' Incienso label. Combining trip-hop, dub techno, video-game soundtracks, and the sun-dappled, outdoorsy electronica of early Four Tet and Boards of Canada, Back Then exchanges the dark confines of the club for a wide-eyed ramble through nature, yet nevertheless retains the bass thunks, acid wobbles, and left-field rhythms found in Miami's rave scene.