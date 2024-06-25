Best Latin Party

From Medellin, Colombia, to Miami, Perro Negro is the center of reggaeton and perreo culture in South Florida. Writhing bodies are bathed in low red lighting on the dance floor. It's tight, but people come for that intimate atmosphere and to dance to the sounds of DJs like Sebaxxss and Rudeboy. Bad Bunny and Feid even released a song named after the nightlife establishment. When it plays, the lights turn green and everyone sings along. The club has also been used by artists Ryan Castro and Blessd for album release parties since the night launched during Billboard Latin Music Week. Perro Negro brings raw sensuality with a touch of chaos that is the essence of reggaeton.