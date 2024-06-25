 Best Latin Party 2024 | Perro Negro | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Latin Party

Perro Negro

From Medellin, Colombia, to Miami, Perro Negro is the center of reggaeton and perreo culture in South Florida. Writhing bodies are bathed in low red lighting on the dance floor. It's tight, but people come for that intimate atmosphere and to dance to the sounds of DJs like Sebaxxss and Rudeboy. Bad Bunny and Feid even released a song named after the nightlife establishment. When it plays, the lights turn green and everyone sings along. The club has also been used by artists Ryan Castro and Blessd for album release parties since the night launched during Billboard Latin Music Week. Perro Negro brings raw sensuality with a touch of chaos that is the essence of reggaeton.

Best Day Party

Rise and Toast

What's way more fun than rise and shine? Rise and Toast, the Sunday Caribbean brunch party that combines the best of both weekend worlds with brunch from noon to 4 p.m. and a day party from 4 to 9 p.m. Launched in 2020 by Hybrid Events and party promoters Jewels and James, Rise and Toast kicked off in Wynwood before relocating to the Urban (1000 NW Second Ave.) in Overtown. Since then, it has drawn big crowds, including dancehall stars like Mavado and Jada Kingdom, and athletes like Chad Johnson and Usain Bolt. They came and stayed for the savory Jamaican brunch from Dynamic Cuisines food truck and a satiating mix of dancehall, Afrobeats, reggae, and hip-hop from resident DJs Silent Addy, Dr. Esan, Deion, Greg Xcess, and Shadow Fyah.

Best LGBTQ Party

Double Stubble at Gramps

Though Gramps, the beloved Wynwood watering hole, welcomes everyone to its bars and stages, it's safe to say that it's been recognized by the gay community as an honorary queer bar. That's largely because the Thursday night Double Stubble party is rife with dance, drag, and delight. Hosted by Miami drag legend Karla Croqueta, Double Stubble features a weekly rotation of the Magic City's best up-and-coming and established drag performers. In between the 9, 10, and 11 p.m. performances, resident DJs Hottpants and Zheno keep the patio flooded with sweaty, happy bodies dancing to gay anthems. By design, attitude, and thanks to the staff, Gramps has an inclusive, nonjudgmental, and celebratory atmosphere where Double Stubble has thrived. And don't forget, it also has superb libations, delectable pizza, and, most importantly, flattering lighting.

Best Drag Performer

Yoko Oso

After announcing her retirement from certain aspects of the Miami drag scene, we can't help but wonder what Yoko Oso has under her wig next. She's charting a new path by abandoning bar gigs to focus on the aspects of drag that give her joy — acting, music, and whatever else she sets her mind to. One of Oso's more unforgettable gigs was at Counter Corner, where she performed Kate Bush live on her electric upright bass before Stranger Things made the British crooner ubiquitous on social media. A fixture at gay gatherings — Revolution Live! as host, Double Stubble, Flaming Classics, and at Rocky Horror Picture Show screenings — Oso is a queen who can do it all. From live music to political commentary and the avant-garde, Oso manages to cultivate an alternative drag that challenges and elevates the status quo.

Best Dance Club

Jolene Sound Room

Tucked away in downtown Miami, Jolene Sound Room is both an intimate retro-themed cocktail bar and underground dance club where bodies can move to great tunes without the unbearably large crowds. The low-lit "basement" is lined with high-quality speakers that fill it with dance music you can feel all over. Visitors can mingle with friends at the bar or head to the dance floor under a shimmering disco ball. Since its debut in May 2023, this diminutive nightclub has been delivering a one-of-kind dance experience that doesn't rely only on big-name DJs, instead offering local talents time on the decks.

Best DJ (Dance)

Pressure Point

You never know what you're going to get from a Pressure Point set — from hard-hitting breakbeat bangers to iconic pop songs — but you're going to break a messy sweat every time. The DJ is otherwise known as Akia Dorsainvil, a transdisciplinary artist whose musical selections have ranged from jungle and East Coast club to Miami bass and pop edits. Dorsainvil not only brings the beats; he's a cofounder of the collective Masisi, a Miami arts and events organization that ensures that Black, queer Miamians have a social space to call their own.

Best DJ (Afrobeat)

Jason Panton

DJ and self-proclaimed culturalist Jason Panton is the mastermind behind one of Miami's most popular Afrobeats parties, the Shrine. Panton started curating parties back in 2013 when he spearheaded the reggae sound system event Dubwise in Kingston, Jamaica. He soon brought the concept to Coyo Taco in Wynwood, where it's rallied weekly for almost a decade. After being introduced to Afrobeats at a family party in 2016, he decided to start the Shrine with collaborators like DJ Moma of the global event series Everyday People. The party is anchored at Red Rooster's iconic pool hall, where he blends Afrobeats, amapiano, dancehall, reggae, Haitian konpa, and hip-hop alongside resident DJs Walshy Fire, Jumbee, and Milli Marv. He fuses diasporic genres, sticking with his DJ mantra: "The music is better blended together."

Best Local Album

Jonny From Space, Back Then I Didn't But Now I Do

If you only know Jonny From Space as one of Club Space's resident DJs, you might be surprised by the quietly joyful IDM album, Back Then I Didn't But Now I Do, that he dropped on Anthony Naples' Incienso label. Combining trip-hop, dub techno, video-game soundtracks, and the sun-dappled, outdoorsy electronica of early Four Tet and Boards of Canada, Back Then exchanges the dark confines of the club for a wide-eyed ramble through nature, yet nevertheless retains the bass thunks, acid wobbles, and left-field rhythms found in Miami's rave scene.

Best Producer

Nick León

DJ and producer Nick León is at the helm of the evolution of electronic music in the Magic City. A great musician in his own right, he has a catalogue that includes lauded releases like his 2016 debut album, Profecía, and 2022's Xtasis EP. This year, he also released Projections of a Coral City, an ambient project with marine-biology-meets-art collective Coral Morphologic. In addition to working on his own music, he's contributed beats to Spanish star Rosalía, Miami-bred rapper Denzel Curry, pop experimentalist Tama Gucci, neoperreo act MJ Nebreda, and, most recently, indie pop singer Empress Of. With that impressive list, it's undeniable that León is one of the most notable talents making and producing music in Miami today.

Best Record Label

Schematic

Founded in 1996 by Romulo del Castillo and Josh Kay, Schematic has been championing weirdly wonderful electronic music out of South Florida and from around the world for decades now. Over the years, the label released music by acts like Soul Oddity, Otto von Schirach, Dino Felipe, Nick Forté, Ossa, and Phoenecia. Look, you can spend all day and night devouring Schematic's catalogue on its Bandcamp page, and we wouldn't judge you for it — it's just that good. From techno and IDM to ambient and noise, Schematic has released it all and continues to unleash new music to this day. Perhaps this acknowledgment feels more like a Hall of Fame induction, but we can only imagine where Miami's music scene would be today without Schematic — and, trust us, it would not be pretty.

