Best Latin Party

Founded in 1996 by Romulo del Castillo and Josh Kay, Schematic has been championing weirdly wonderful electronic music out of South Florida and from around the world for decades now. Over the years, the label released music by acts like Soul Oddity, Otto von Schirach, Dino Felipe, Nick Forté, Ossa, and Phoenecia. Look, you can spend all day and night devouring Schematic's catalogue on its Bandcamp page, and we wouldn't judge you for it — it's just that good. From techno and IDM to ambient and noise, Schematic has released it all and continues to unleash new music to this day. Perhaps this acknowledgment feels more like a Hall of Fame induction, but we can only imagine where Miami's music scene would be today without Schematic — and, trust us, it would not be pretty.