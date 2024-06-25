Best Latin Act

Miami's MJ Nebreda shows that breaking all the rules is a good look. The singer, producer, and DJ captivates crowds with her powerful prose, raunchy Spanish lyrics, and disorientating rapture-house music on the decks. Everything off her 2023 Arepa Mixtape shows that Latin music is no longer a boys' club, it's a hip-shaking, inclusive world where women and the LGBTQ community are raising their voices and bringing a new sound that's provocative and fun. Fans should look forward to her upcoming work with Danny From Miami (AKA Danny Daze) for a perfect hybrid of Latin music and underground electronica. It's clear from Nebreda's rise that the times, they are a changin', and for the better.