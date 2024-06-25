Best Karaoke

There are definitely more upscale options for karaoke in Miami than SevenSeas, but you're unlikely to find a space with more quirk to belt out your favorite '90s alt-rock classics, Spanish ballads, or pop favorites than this dingy dive in the ass-end of La Saguesera. It's loud, and the kitschy, nautical-themed bar has seen better days — but the drinks are cheap and it's one of the few remaining spots in Miami with the kind of neighborhood "regulars" that become bar legends. You can leave for 20 years and come back to hear some of the same crooners, and it's that kind of consistency that makes SevenSeas' karaoke the real deal. Stop in every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 10 p.m., and bring cash.