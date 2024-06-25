 Best Jazz Night 2024 | Medium Cool at the Gale South Beach | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Jazz Night

Medium Cool at the Gale South Beach

Photo by Sean Levisman

Medium Cool is a sleek and sexy basement club housed in the Gale South Beach hotel. Every Wednesday through Sunday evening between 7 and 10 p.m., you can find a lively rotation of our city's finest jazz instrumentalists and crooners captivating crowds in this swanky hotspot. The atmosphere, along with the variety of virtuosic talent and diverse programming, make it the best jazz night in town despite some stiff competition. What helps up its cool factor from medium to high is that Medium Cool was recently nominated as one of the top ten best new bars in the country by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. So, with a cocktail in hand, under the sparkle of the overhead disco ball, there'll be no question in your mind that heading to Medium Cool was the right call for the night.

Best Karaoke

SevenSeas Bar

Karaoke by Bernie photo

There are definitely more upscale options for karaoke in Miami than SevenSeas, but you're unlikely to find a space with more quirk to belt out your favorite '90s alt-rock classics, Spanish ballads, or pop favorites than this dingy dive in the ass-end of La Saguesera. It's loud, and the kitschy, nautical-themed bar has seen better days — but the drinks are cheap and it's one of the few remaining spots in Miami with the kind of neighborhood "regulars" that become bar legends. You can leave for 20 years and come back to hear some of the same crooners, and it's that kind of consistency that makes SevenSeas' karaoke the real deal. Stop in every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 10 p.m., and bring cash.

Best Event Curator

Alexis Brown

Founder and chief experience officer of the Miami-based event agency Social Xchange, Alexis Brown is a "curator of cool." After realizing there was a lack of entertainment events in Miami that cater to Black and brown millennial professionals, she launched her company with a monthly happy hour series in Wynwood. She soon expanded with a lineup of parties and activations at locations like Red Rooster and the Urban in Overtown. From Instagram-viral fetes at the Easton Rooftop Pool and Lounge in Fort Lauderdale to her music and mixology Art of Cocktail event, she's elevating the going-out experience. Brown also challenged the status quo during Miami Art Week with her Basel Bae experience dedicated to promoting and lifting up Black art and bucking stereotypes about Black cuisine with the Black Pepper Festival. Brown will continue to pave the way for party innovation and inclusivity.

Best Outdoor Event Venue

ZeyZey

Photo by Vanessa Diaz

Combining Old Florida hospitality with New Miami swagger, ZeyZey has become a scene unto itself, thanks to its embrace of globally minded live music and DJs playing everything from Afrobeat and son cubano to disco and jazz — especially meaningful in a city whose nightlife stakeholders offer little support to bands of any genre. With local food pop-ups and a beverage program focused on natural wine and craft cocktails, the trendy Little Haiti hotspot has also hosted community events like film screenings, pottery and candle-making workshops, and the Little River Flea vintage market.

Best Music Festival

We Belong Here

Photo by Sharron Lou

A new player has entered Miami's busy festival game in the form of the We Belong Here festival. Although it's been running for three years, this third iteration of the festival showed the city its real potential. It got crowds riled up with headliners like Guatemalan DJ Gordo and British DJ Duke Dumont on their 360-degree mainstage and strong local acts and label takeovers on smaller stages. Smorgasburg was the fest's food vendor, so attendees had no trouble fueling up on local culinary options. With a beachside location on Virginia Key, We Belong Here presented a way more relaxed opportunity to enjoy electronic acts than the city's more intense festivals.

Best Party

Miami Ass Party

Responding to a hostile climate toward independent club promoters in Miami, the folks behind this raucous series of shindigs made lemons out of lemonade by hosting club-music gigs in a nondescript house in Brownsville. With nearly every DJ in town playing this best of parties, it became a rallying scene for the electronic underground and a rebuke to the city's heavily commercialized club culture. Late last year, the Miami Ass Party folks shuttered their Brownsville doors, continuing to host events around town, but if you weren't there for those original sweaty house parties, you might have missed the moment.

Best Latin Party

Perro Negro

Perro Negro photo

From Medellin, Colombia, to Miami, Perro Negro is the center of reggaeton and perreo culture in South Florida. Writhing bodies are bathed in low red lighting on the dance floor. It's tight, but people come for that intimate atmosphere and to dance to the sounds of DJs like Sebaxxss and Rudeboy. Bad Bunny and Feid even released a song named after the nightlife establishment. When it plays, the lights turn green and everyone sings along. The club has also been used by artists Ryan Castro and Blessd for album release parties since the night launched during Billboard Latin Music Week. Perro Negro brings raw sensuality with a touch of chaos that is the essence of reggaeton.

Best Day Party

Rise and Toast

What's way more fun than rise and shine? Rise and Toast, the Sunday Caribbean brunch party that combines the best of both weekend worlds with brunch from noon to 4 p.m. and a day party from 4 to 9 p.m. Launched in 2020 by Hybrid Events and party promoters Jewels and James, Rise and Toast kicked off in Wynwood before relocating to the Urban (1000 NW Second Ave.) in Overtown. Since then, it has drawn big crowds, including dancehall stars like Mavado and Jada Kingdom, and athletes like Chad Johnson and Usain Bolt. They came and stayed for the savory Jamaican brunch from Dynamic Cuisines food truck and a satiating mix of dancehall, Afrobeats, reggae, and hip-hop from resident DJs Silent Addy, Dr. Esan, Deion, Greg Xcess, and Shadow Fyah.

Best LGBTQ Party

Double Stubble at Gramps

Photo by Alex Markow

Though Gramps, the beloved Wynwood watering hole, welcomes everyone to its bars and stages, it's safe to say that it's been recognized by the gay community as an honorary queer bar. That's largely because the Thursday night Double Stubble party is rife with dance, drag, and delight. Hosted by Miami drag legend Karla Croqueta, Double Stubble features a weekly rotation of the Magic City's best up-and-coming and established drag performers. In between the 9, 10, and 11 p.m. performances, resident DJs Hottpants and Zheno keep the patio flooded with sweaty, happy bodies dancing to gay anthems. By design, attitude, and thanks to the staff, Gramps has an inclusive, nonjudgmental, and celebratory atmosphere where Double Stubble has thrived. And don't forget, it also has superb libations, delectable pizza, and, most importantly, flattering lighting.

Best Drag Performer

Yoko Oso

Photo by Clyde Jewett

After announcing her retirement from certain aspects of the Miami drag scene, we can't help but wonder what Yoko Oso has under her wig next. She's charting a new path by abandoning bar gigs to focus on the aspects of drag that give her joy — acting, music, and whatever else she sets her mind to. One of Oso's more unforgettable gigs was at Counter Corner, where she performed Kate Bush live on her electric upright bass before Stranger Things made the British crooner ubiquitous on social media. A fixture at gay gatherings — Revolution Live! as host, Double Stubble, Flaming Classics, and at Rocky Horror Picture Show screenings — Oso is a queen who can do it all. From live music to political commentary and the avant-garde, Oso manages to cultivate an alternative drag that challenges and elevates the status quo.

Best Of Miami®

Best of Miami® 2024

Best Of Miami®

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation