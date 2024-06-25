Best Flack

The makings of a good flack are simple. You have to actually read the papers, consume media, and know what the publication — or writer — is interested in and what they typically cover. Don't cold email a writer with a pitch for something like "Hey! Did you know Miami was ranked as one of the cities with the most cracks on the sidewalk?" Enter Gino Campodonico, senior director of communications at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Campodonico is a class act in the public relations business. He not only tailors his pitches to the right reporters but is wicked fast with his replies and coordination of anything you need for a story. Plus, he's personable and always at the Arsht Center for opening night performances, ready to greet his reporters with un besito.