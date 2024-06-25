Best Festival

Third Cinema, the '60s-'70s political film movement out of Latin America and Africa, decried neocolonialism and capitalism and aimed to revolutionize film. Third Horizon Film Festival channels that ethos with a focus on the future and an eye on the islands. Celebrating its seventh year, the organization highlights the rich and vibrant cinematic arts of the Caribbean and its diaspora. It uses film to speak truth to power and disrupt norms that simply just do not work for everyone. It's a big idea, and each year its filmmakers and crews bring it to life with screenings, discussions, and special events that spotlight some of the world's most fascinating films. Third Horizon uses and enhances Miami's position as a global gateway to reach its audiences, sparking conversations around cinema, community, and culture as it celebrates and empowers filmmakers — and Miami's creatives.