Best Festival

How would you decorate a skate park in the middle of the Everglades? Probably with a mural featuring incredibly precious, humorous depictions of local animals like Florida panthers and gators on skateboards and roller skates in tropical shades of green, right? Well, that's exactly what poet, artist, and activist Houston R. Cypress, prolific Miami artist Brian Butler, and a group of Miccosukee youths conceived of and created at Trail Skate Park. While the mural is new, the park was launched in 2020 at the Miccosukee government headquarters community center. Cypress, who is from the Otter Clan of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians, spearheaded the project with support from artist-run presenting organization Bas Fisher Invitational and nonprofit Love the Everglades Movement. What resulted is a whimsical place for locals to shred and marvel at how creativity is so key to building community. Feel it for yourself. Trail Skate Park is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays, sunup to sundown.