Best Emerging Act

Cuban-American duo Camp Blu is reinvigorating indie rock in Miami. Singer Angelo Ruiz and guitarist Frank Ferrer have been steadfast in giving their robust and dreamy punk-meets-indie-sleaze sound a touch of 305 urban grit. The two have gone from sharing stages with underground icons like Ekkstacy to collaborations with major indie artists like Fat Nick. Their bigger hits like "Bloody Kisses" and "Bad Luck" have excited III Points audiences and gotten more than 30,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. As they bring fresh fervor back to Miami's indie rock scene, their latest creative pursuits are slowly but surely stacking up in recognition. Not to be cliché, but catch Camp Blu live while the band is still accessible.