Best DJ (Dance)

You never know what you're going to get from a Pressure Point set — from hard-hitting breakbeat bangers to iconic pop songs — but you're going to break a messy sweat every time. The DJ is otherwise known as Akia Dorsainvil, a transdisciplinary artist whose musical selections have ranged from jungle and East Coast club to Miami bass and pop edits. Dorsainvil not only brings the beats; he's a cofounder of the collective Masisi, a Miami arts and events organization that ensures that Black, queer Miamians have a social space to call their own.