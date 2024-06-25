Best DJ (Afrobeat)

DJ and self-proclaimed culturalist Jason Panton is the mastermind behind one of Miami's most popular Afrobeats parties, the Shrine. Panton started curating parties back in 2013 when he spearheaded the reggae sound system event Dubwise in Kingston, Jamaica. He soon brought the concept to Coyo Taco in Wynwood, where it's rallied weekly for almost a decade. After being introduced to Afrobeats at a family party in 2016, he decided to start the Shrine with collaborators like DJ Moma of the global event series Everyday People. The party is anchored at Red Rooster's iconic pool hall, where he blends Afrobeats, amapiano, dancehall, reggae, Haitian konpa, and hip-hop alongside resident DJs Walshy Fire, Jumbee, and Milli Marv. He fuses diasporic genres, sticking with his DJ mantra: "The music is better blended together."