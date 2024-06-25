Best Day Party

What's way more fun than rise and shine? Rise and Toast, the Sunday Caribbean brunch party that combines the best of both weekend worlds with brunch from noon to 4 p.m. and a day party from 4 to 9 p.m. Launched in 2020 by Hybrid Events and party promoters Jewels and James, Rise and Toast kicked off in Wynwood before relocating to the Urban (1000 NW Second Ave.) in Overtown. Since then, it has drawn big crowds, including dancehall stars like Mavado and Jada Kingdom, and athletes like Chad Johnson and Usain Bolt. They came and stayed for the savory Jamaican brunch from Dynamic Cuisines food truck and a satiating mix of dancehall, Afrobeats, reggae, and hip-hop from resident DJs Silent Addy, Dr. Esan, Deion, Greg Xcess, and Shadow Fyah.