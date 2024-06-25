 Best Dance Company 2024 | Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Dance Company

Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami

Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami photo

Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami founder Pedro Pablo Peña has offered safe haven more than once to dancers fleeing Cuba. He himself arrived in Miami on the 1980 Mariel boatlift. In fact, his company's season finale at the Fillmore Miami Beach this year featured four Cuban dancers who left the National Ballet of Cuba while visiting Puerto Rico. When Peña formed his company in 2006, it was to preserve the style of Cuban ballet outside the island. His openness to deserters seeking a better life in the U.S. has been a great gain for Miami audiences. And many go on to work with the country's top ballet companies. Peña's company also draws in dancers from other countries around the world for the celebrated International Ballet Festival of Miami.

Best Theater Company

Juggerknot Theatre Company

Sisters Tanya and Natasha Bravo are the founding forces behind the magical Juggerknot Theatre Company. Year after year, production after production, the team delivers one helluva unique theater experience. Known for their immersive shows, Juggerknot knows how to engage and entertain an audience. Their latest production, Conjuring the King, is a raw, communal journey and one-woman show that follows the story of an Elvis Presley fan-club president. Taking care of business and takeovers are kind of their thing. The company put on exciting productions that took over motels (Miami Motel Stories) and even a house in Little Havana (The Blues Opera). We're sure the Bravo sisters will continue to find creative ways to stay fresh and engaging.

Best Alt Theater Company

LakehouseranchDotPNG

Photo by Juan Gamero

This absurdist, experimental troupe's odd name was inspired by the title of a Google image of southwest Florida's Lakewood Ranch. Founded by three FIU theater grads during the height of the pandemic, LakehouseranchDotPNG found a surprisingly eager audience while working out of a second-floor rented space in Kendall. The group is committed to showcasing new work, much of which is written by the company's local resident playwrights. This season, they're abandoning Kendall for Miami Lakes, but they aren't straying from their commitment to innovative big-thinking: season three includes a horror play about creeper vines in West Virginia and a couple on the hunt for a cryptid known as Mothman.

Best Acting Studio

Tcherkin Studio

Photo by Ray Sorensen

Larger-than-life acting coach Violet Tcherkin is Miami's only accredited instructor of the Chubbuck technique. It's a 21st-century evolution of the widely studied Stanislavski method, which countless Hollywood A-listers have used to hone their craft. Tcherkin's students swear not only by her prowess as a world-class instructor of thespians but also by her empathy and insights into the human condition. While she helps her students prepare for the rigorous and highly competitive acting industry, she also offers them what some call a life-changing journey of self-discovery and personal growth.

Best Actor in a Female Role

Lela Elam

Photo by Christa Ingraham

Easily going from glam to gritty, Miami actress Lela Elam is nothing if not convincing. As Morgan Wright in Zoetic Stage's Clark Gable Slept Here, she originated the role of the Hollywood diva pissed to be called away from the Golden Globes to help clean up a murder mess. Elam seamlessly juggled multiple roles in the Actors' Playhouse production of A Rock Sails. And she killed it as no-nonsense Coach Odessa Hicks in this season's The Girls of Summer with M Ensemble Company. The role, which hearkened the 1992 classic film A League of Their Own, had the actress leading a team of Black female baseball players in the '40s. Her range and convincing portrayals make it pretty clear that as an actress, Elam is herself in a league of her own.

Best Actor in a Male Role

Elijah Word

Photo by Justin Namon

Elijah Word has finesse. He can transform an iconic role that audiences have seen over and over again. Characters ingrained in our psyche are re-created entirely when he plays them on stage. Superstar Eddie Murphy defined James "Thunder" Early in Dreamgirls, but when Word played the role in Broward Stage Door's Carbonell-winning production, there wasn't an ounce of Murphy in the character. Likewise, there was not even a nod to Broadway's legendary Billy Porter when Word played the drag artiste Lola in Slow Burn's Kinky Boots. But where he truly proved his knack for originality was in Zoetic Stage's Cabaret. His master of ceremonies was born anew — a love child of a contestant in RuPaul's Drag Race and torch singer Billie Holiday.

Best Local Playwright

Nilo Cruz

Nilo Cruz left behind his homeland at nine years old when he boarded a Freedom Flight from Cuba to Miami in 1970. But the island would stay with him as he developed into a playwright. His play Anna in the Tropics was commissioned by the now-defunct New Theatre in Coral Gables. He was the first Latino to win the Pulitzer Prize in Drama in 2003 for the play, but Cruz never forgot where he got his start. For the 20th anniversary of the play last year, Cruz chose to direct the show for the first time himself at Miami New Drama. In March 2024, only a month after he wrote Sed en la Calle del Agua, he staged it at Miami Dade County Auditorium. Talk about commitment! He was also just named by the president of the Carbonell Awards as the 2024 recipient of the prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts. Cruz is a national treasure, but lucky for local theater lovers, his roots remain in Miami.

Best Play

The Museum Plays

Audiences got up close and personal with famed collectors Don and Mera Rubell's art when Miami New Drama artistic director Michel Hausmann launched his take of a night at the museum with The Museum Plays. He orchestrated six original ten-minute plays by six different playwrights. Each was tied to art in different rooms at the Rubell Museum in Allapattah. Ingenious and inventive, Hausmann had success with an unconventional venue in the past, albeit born out of necessity during the pandemic. He delivered Seven Deadly Sins, short plays by seven writers, in storefronts on Lincoln Road to keep audiences socially distanced. That endeavor made national news. The Museum Plays followed the same format, shuffling five different groups of 30 people throughout the museum at the same time. It was theater worthy of a museum.

Best Director (Theater)

Bari Newport

GableStage's producing artistic director Bari Newport was hell-bent on bringing The Lehman Trilogy to South Florida for the theater's 2024 season. She wanted it here so badly that she sent a giant cookie to the rights-holders of the play to give them a nudge to accommodate her request. Maybe it was the cookie or her persistence, but it would be only the fifth time that the play — with just three actors telling the story of the Lehman Brothers bankers — would get a staging in the country. It was no small feat. The actors play between 50 and 75 roles in a show clocking in at three hours with two intermissions. Newport still has enormous shoes to fill after taking over GableStage in 2021, following the death of legendary founder and artistic director Joe Adler in 2020. But she's not one to shy away from a challenge. She found a way to create big theater in the company's small home, the historic horse stables of the Biltmore Hotel. While the show may have been about the fall of a dynasty, Newport proved she's queen of the castle.

Best Classical Music Venue

New World Center

Photo by Rui Dias Aidos

There's nothing ostentatious about this South Beach music hall, despite the fact that world-famous architect Frank Gehry designed it. Inside is a comfortable 756-seat, in-the-round auditorium. Above the stage are five huge sails that help render pitch-perfect acoustics and allow for dreamy video projections. Comfort rules here — flip-flops and tank tops after the beach won't fly, but the dress code is definitely not opera gowns and tiaras. If you'd rather keep the beachwear, sprawl on a blanket outside for a free broadcast of the live concerts going on inside this classical music landmark.

Best Of Miami®

Best of Miami® 2024

Best Of Miami®

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation