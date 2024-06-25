Best Dance Company

GableStage's producing artistic director Bari Newport was hell-bent on bringing The Lehman Trilogy to South Florida for the theater's 2024 season. She wanted it here so badly that she sent a giant cookie to the rights-holders of the play to give them a nudge to accommodate her request. Maybe it was the cookie or her persistence, but it would be only the fifth time that the play — with just three actors telling the story of the Lehman Brothers bankers — would get a staging in the country. It was no small feat. The actors play between 50 and 75 roles in a show clocking in at three hours with two intermissions. Newport still has enormous shoes to fill after taking over GableStage in 2021, following the death of legendary founder and artistic director Joe Adler in 2020. But she's not one to shy away from a challenge. She found a way to create big theater in the company's small home, the historic horse stables of the Biltmore Hotel. While the show may have been about the fall of a dynasty, Newport proved she's queen of the castle.