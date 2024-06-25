Best Adult Cabaret

How do we say this? Whether it's on a half-mile stretch of Haulover Beach, crawling along I-95 and being flashed, or sitting in a sketchy mini-strip club in Miami, there are plenty of places to see boobs around these parts. Tootsie's Cabaret is different. The largest strip club in Miami (it's 76,000 square feet) has upward of 300 performers daily. And, here, it's not a sacrifice of quality for quantity. The quality aspects include six stages, six bars, oodles of VIP areas, 300-plus HD TVs for sports action and fully nude performances throughout. A true distinguisher is Knocker's Sports Bar. It's not uncommon to see people lining up outside the club to pick up food and not even going in. Yes, the fried lobster tail ($32) and jumbo chicken wings ($16) are that good.