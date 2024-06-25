Best Acting Studio

Larger-than-life acting coach Violet Tcherkin is Miami's only accredited instructor of the Chubbuck technique. It's a 21st-century evolution of the widely studied Stanislavski method, which countless Hollywood A-listers have used to hone their craft. Tcherkin's students swear not only by her prowess as a world-class instructor of thespians but also by her empathy and insights into the human condition. While she helps her students prepare for the rigorous and highly competitive acting industry, she also offers them what some call a life-changing journey of self-discovery and personal growth.