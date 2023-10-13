Young Frankenstein at Artime Theater Promises to Have You in Stitches

click to enlarge This cast will bring Young Frankenstein to life. Loxen Production photo

Young Frankenstein.

In 1974, the legendary comedian Mel Brooks gave Mary Shelley's classic novela part two and packed it with laughs that put audiences in stitches., starring Gene Wilder and Peter Boyle, was an instant success. Now, its unforgettable scenes — "Puttin' on the Ritz," anyone? — will be reanimated by Miami's Loxen Productions on stage at the Manuel Artime Theater October 13-29.Director and cast member Gonzalo Rodríguez grew up on Mel Brooks' films, calling his movies part of his "comedic education." His top five favorites include, and, of course,. "I can quote lines from every one of them," he says. "Wilder, Kahn, Feldman, Boyle — all geniuses of their craft."Rodríguez is a Cuban native who grew up in Chicago, where he majored in drama at Northwestern University. There he got the best advice, he says, from a teacher, "'What the hell are you doing here? A school room is no place to learn to do theater. The only way to learn it is by doing it!' So, I dropped out and started touring the world. Never looked back."Since then, he's worked on numerous major productions, fromto, and produced, wrote, and directedbased on the life of Cuban music icon Celia Cruz. In 2017, he led a very popular theatrical take on the famed TV showat the Adrienne Arsht Center.He joined Loxen, led by Benjamin "Benji" Leon IV, after being hired as the stage manager for its production ofat the Arsht Center in 2020. "I can see myself as a youngster in Benji's passion for live theater," he says of the company's leader. "Not only does he have the passion, but also the vision and the determination, and I know that great things are in store for him. I'm just accompanying him for part of the ride."The company's last production that aligned with this spookiest of seasons, also directed by Rodríguez, was. It was so well received that it's bringing the musical back to the stage at Miramar Cultural Center November 11-12.But before then, the hilariously Halloween-y production ofpromises singing, dancing, and plenty of laughs. Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, pronounced "Fronkensteen," inherits the Transylvania estate of his late grandfather, the mad scientist. He picks up where the other Dr. Frankenstein left off, creating a monster from a corpse. Hijinks ensue, and even a little romance. "People should not miss our production so they can, first of all, have a great deal of fun and, second, to see the quality of talent South Florida has to offer. The cast is outstanding, as is the production in general," Rodríguez assures.Rodríguez's plans for October 31 will be about regaining his strength after "a great, never-to-be-forgotten, remarkable, fantastic production of," he says. "At my age, it will take me six months to recover."