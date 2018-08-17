Miami Snapchat Queen YesJulz Debuts Puma Collaboration

YesJulz and the global brand Puma are promoting their collaboration, Julz' debut capsule collection, NRG. To commemorate this milestone in the social media maven's career, the Little Rascals, Julz Foundation, and Puma will donate $30,000 to the Miami art program Motivational Edge, set to open this September. The collection includes personalized pieces that were inspired by YesJulz's everyday aesthetic.
“I grew up a tomboy sneakerhead, so now to have my own shoe and capsule collection with Puma really is a dream come true," YesJulz said in a statement. "I knew I wanted to incorporate bright, vibrant colors. The NRG yellow reminds me of home — Miami — and the purple is both my mother and my favorite color. I draw on bright colors for inspiration when I need it, and this is my way of sharing that energy with everyone."
The line's Tsugi Shinsei sneakers, retailing for $120, come with side lacing and YesJulz' signature on the side. Tights ($65), a sport bra ($65), and a cropped hoodie ($70) are also available.
YesJulz, born Julieanna Goddard, ranks among America's biggest social media stars — and, naturally, she got her start in Miami. Julz began her career promoting South Beach club events. Now she's regularly spotted alongside rappers, athletes, and movie stars at events such as the Grammys and the NBA All-Star Game. In 2016, the New York Times called her "Snapchat royalty." The same year, Julz appeared in Puma's Suede ad campaign.
With this sporty, form-fitting collection, Julz can add fashion designer to her resumé. She'll take her collection on the road with the NRG Tour, including a stop in her favorite city and home, Miami, this Thursday.
NRG Tour. Thursday, August 23, at Shoe Gallery, 244 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-371-2063; shoegallerymiami.com. Admission is free.
