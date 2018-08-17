Miami Snapchat Queen YesJulz Debuts Puma Collaboration

YesJulz and the global brand Puma are promoting their collaboration, Julz' debut capsule collection, NRG. To commemorate this milestone in the social media maven's career, the Little Rascals, Julz Foundation, and Puma will donate $30,000 to the Miami art program Motivational Edge, set to open this September. The collection includes personalized pieces that were inspired by YesJulz's everyday aesthetic.

“I grew up a tomboy sneakerhead, so now to have my own shoe and capsule collection with Puma really is a dream come true," YesJulz said in a statement. "I knew I wanted to incorporate bright, vibrant colors. The NRG yellow reminds me of home — Miami — and the purple is both my mother and my favorite color. I draw on bright colors for inspiration when I need it, and this is my way of sharing that energy with everyone."

EXPAND Photo by Miko Lim

The line's Tsugi Shinsei sneakers, retailing for $120, come with side lacing and YesJulz' signature on the side. Tights ($65), a sport bra ($65), and a cropped hoodie ($70) are also available.