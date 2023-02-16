Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Art

A Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirror Room Is Coming to PAMM

February 16, 2023 9:00AM

Yayoi Kusama's "Love Is Calling"
Yayoi Kusama's "Love Is Calling" Photo by Ernie Galan/© Yayoi Kusama. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore/Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London/Venice
Three years after a blockbuster display at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA), another local art museum is putting on a Yayoi Kusama exhibit — and this one is supposedly even bigger and better.

The Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) will open "Yayoi Kusama: Love Is Calling" on Thursday, March 9. The museum says the installation will be "the largest and the most immersive and kaleidoscopic of the artist's Infinity Mirror Rooms."

For those not aware of the mega-popular Japanese artist, 93-year-old Kusama specializes in "immersive" installations such as the mirrored Infinity Rooms, which place lights, sculptures, and the artist's signature polka dots in a room where the walls are covered in mirrors, creating an optical illusion that turns the display into an infinite landscape. She was an underappreciated fixture of the New York City art scene in the 1960s before returning to Japan to enter an art therapy program at a Tokyo mental hospital to treat hallucinations. She's created art continuously since the 1970s, venturing to a studio during the day and returning home to the hospital at night.

"Love Is Calling" will feature many of the artist's preoccupations in a single, colossal artwork. Soft, tentacle-like sculptures will be placed throughout the space, while visitors will hear the artist's voice as she recites a love poem titled "Residing in a Castle of Shed Tears" over a PA system. 

Kusama's history in Miami is somewhat curious. Three of her works, including two Infinity Rooms, have been on semi-permanent display at the Rubell Museum since 2020. (Full disclosure: I'm a former staff member at the Rubell Museum.) The 2019 ICA show, which featured her Infinity Room "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins," was thrown into controversy when a lawsuit related to the work's ownership set off the Inigo Philbrick scandal. In 2022, Philbrick, a London- and Miami-based art dealer, was convicted on fraud charges after it was revealed he had falsified documents while conducting sales. Philbrick provided space down the street from the museum's Design District location to show the work.

Thanks to apps like Instagram, Kusama, currently the subject of a massive retrospective at the M+ Museum in Hong Kong, has gained extraordinary popularity in the last decade and is considered one of the most successful artists alive. For instance, a recent exhibition at Tate Modern in London completely sold out. Due to high demand and the relatively short exhibition period (the show closed in January 2020 after opening in October 2019), the usually free ICA charged $15 for 60 seconds inside the room. Thankfully, PAMM's Infinity Mirror Room will be around for much longer and will not leave the museum until 2024. While the museum's experience will be included in the cost of admission, a reservation will be required.

"Immersive art" seems to be a recent fascination for PAMM. Two recent shows at the bayside institution feature walk-through installations, including a massive exhibit on Leandro Erlich's surrealist optical illusions and Carlos Cruz-Diaz's colorful "Chromosaturation."

Yayoi Kusama's "Love Is Calling." Opens Thursday, March 9, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Ticket prices TBA.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Douglas Markowitz is a former music and arts editorial intern for Miami New Times. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before earning a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Hard Time

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation