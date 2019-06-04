The Best Things to Do During Pride Month in Miami

It’s been 50 years since the Stonewall Riots in New York took place, ushering in a wave of protests, activists, and social changes long overdue for LGBTQIA+ folks in the United States. A lot has changed since the 1970s, but things are still far from equal. This June, Miami has its fair share of offerings for Pride Month, giving members of the community and allies a chance to reflect, celebrate, and come together. Last weekend, the festivities kicked off at the Arsht Center, with a free Communitea Dance celebration including a performance from RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela — and that was just the beginning. But while our city can be all sorts of glamorous, flashy, and in your face, there are also options for the more introverted.

Here are just a few of your many options for celebrating Pride this month.

Raw Berlin. Wanna get carnal? Head to Score Nightclub’s Pride edition of its monthly party, this time set in the heart of Wynwood. Whether you’re looking to cruise, peep, or just enjoy the people watching and go-go dancing from a safe distance, you can bet that at an event called Raw Berlin there will be plenty of leather, sultry looks, and heat. J Warren, Alex Ramos, and Jalil Z will provide the soundtrack. 11 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; wynwood5thave.com. Early-bird admission costs $15, advance tickets $20 via seetickets.us.

EXPAND Gender Blender at Las Rosas. Karli Evans

Las Rosas' Second Anniversary. If the thought of sweaty bodies and long lines doesn’t quite do it for you, head to Allapatah and help Las Rosas celebrate its second anniversary. The Black Market and Gender Blender will host a very queer takeover with live bands, delicious drag performances, and wares for sale like zines, jewelry, art and more. Performer highlights in drag include Karla Croqueta and Lady Paraiso, as well as music by Donzii and Ghostflower and the spinning talents of DJ Culture Prophet. 7 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

LGBTQ Pride Silent Disco. Lesbians in Miami have a harder time finding their own space in the nightlife scene. But this Pride, they'll only have to look as far as Calle Ocho. Insideout, formerly known as the Sidebar, will be the home to a lesbian silent disco hosted by Lezchic, founded by Rae Jenae who creates and hosts events throughout the city. Ticket price includes headphones and will feature four different DJs to tune in and jam to, from reggae and dembow to hip-hop and house. There will also be vendors, games, and a bounce house. Why? Why not! There is no dress code, so just come as your best self. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Insideout, 337 SW Eighth St., Miami; facebook.com/itsinsideoutmiami. Admission costs $25 online, $30 at the door via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Wynwood Pride brings the LGBTQ+ party to the mainland. Monica McGivern

Wynwood Pride. Does one mere day of celebrating sound meager to you? Want several days of nonstop fun? Maybe three days will do the trick during the inaugural Wynwood Pride. There something for every queen and queer at this music festival and block party, and a percentage of the proceeds will benefit three nonprofit partners focusing on youth (Pridelines), health (Survivors Pathway), and justice (Astrea Foundation). Wander and enjoy concerts, drag shows, local and international talent like Ivy Queen, Miss Toto, Sensitive Black Hottie, Yoli Mayor, DJ Hottpants, and Octavia Yearwood. There'll also be art vendors, lip-syncing battles an immersive food hall, and more. The event is all ages, so you don’t have to leave your younger sister or abuelo at home. 4 p.m. Friday, June 21, to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; wynwood-marketplace.com. Admission is free, with VIP perks costing up to $75 via eventbrite.com.

Daybreaker Pride. Miami is a fun and sometimes wild city, sure, but it’s also a city that's fit as hell. For those whose idea of a party is less drinking and more sweating during an intense workout, Daybreaker has you covered. Start the Pride celebration before lunchtime (while most of your friends are still asleep) with either yoga, fitness, or mat Pilates, followed by a dance party. There will be live performances, free kombucha, and breakfast yummies by Manitoba Harvest, and other healthy surprises. Celebrate, get those toxins out, and feel good with your bad self. 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Admission costs $15 to 25 via eventbrite.com.