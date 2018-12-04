NeverNotWorking Puts Women's Labor in the Miami Art Week Spotlight

Millions of women participate in household labor, and the majority of them are underappreciated, underpaid, overlooked, or all of the above. This year during Art Basel, at a time when glitz and glamour are at an all-time peak, Miami Girls Foundation, in partnership with Miami Workers Center and Advocacy Partners Team, is looking to shift the narrative and bring household labor front and center. From December 4 through 9, a durational art performance by artist Ekaterina Juskowski entitled #NeverNotWorking for Untitled Art, Miami Beach, will invite viewers and participants to assess their privilege in the context of workplace exploitation.

The idea came about two years ago when Juskowski attended Femme Agenda meetings hosted by Lutze Segu for the Miami Workers Center. The meetings helped to build a multigenerational, multisectorial , and multiracial coalition of women and femmes in Miami who organized around the issue of the feminization of poverty. “I was not overly familiar with the intersectional approach, and while I might have known about most of the issues, at the end of the day, I realized a lot of my solutions, as an artist or feminist, were not relevant to the women I was sitting at the table with,” said Juskowski. “It was powerful to be around so many women, many of them coming from less privileged backgrounds than me, but way more educated on the laws and the policies and so passionate about changing things. They all look forward to something better for their community.”