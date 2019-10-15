The Ten Best Halloween Events for Kids in Miami

Halloween is fun for grownups, but these events will remind you how fun it is for kids.

Halloween is a whole different kind of fun for grownups, but remember how fun it was when you were a kid? This year, family-friendly Miami institutions such as the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, Miami Seaquarium, and Zoo Miami want to remind the kiddos that Halloween is for them. From costume parties to scary science demonstrations to chocolate pumpkin-making workshops, there’s something for every member of the family. So embrace your inner goblin — or witch or superhero — and get ready to stock up on candy at these kid-friendly Halloween events.

EXPAND Immortalize your costume at Kiddo-ween's photo "boo-th." Kiddos Magazine

Kiddo-ween Party

Halloween is all about the kids. At Kiddo-ween, children can trick-or-treat, jump in a bounce house, get their faces painted, and take photos in a scary face photo “boo-th.” They can also participate in a costume contest, do arts and crafts, and have fun at a pumpkin patch station. Community organizations and vendors will be there to spread the word about extracurricular activities, special needs programs, and kids’ health programs. The best part of it all is that you have two chances to go to a Kiddo-ween party: at the Falls Saturday, October 19, and Dadeland Mall on Halloween night itself. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at the Falls, 8888 SW 136th St., Miami; and 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 31 at Dadeland Mall, 7365 N. Kendall Dr., Miami. Admission is free.

Decorate pumpkins at the Miami Children's Museum. Jason Koerner Photography

Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash

You can enjoy Halloween without being scared at Miami Children’s Museum bash. Kids can trick-or-treat throughout the institution’s 17 galleries and become candy rich. And parents, you don’t have to worry: They have a toddler room and other kid-friendly accommodations. Don’t forget to stop in at the donut and pumpkin decorating stations and watch performances by the museum’s theater troupe. And if you do want to be a little bit scared, peek inside the museum's Haunted House exhibit. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami. Admission costs $40 for members and $50 for non-members via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Let Flipper wish the kids a happy Halloween at Miami Seaquarium. Miami Seaquarium

Monster Splash

Flipper the dolphin personally wants to wish every kid a safe and fun Halloween. At the Monster Splash Halloween Bash at the Miami Seaquarium, families can attend marine animal shows like the pirate-themed top deck dolphin show or the “Finding Hemo” sea lion show. The fun doesn’t stop there: Kids can also trick-or-treat at sharky sweet tooth stations, go on kiddie rides, jump in a bounce house, and even create their own scarecrow. Friday, October 25, through Sunday, October 27, at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami. miamiseaquarium.com. Tickets cost $47.99 for adults and $37.99 for children.

EXPAND Kids 5 and up can fill up on chocolate at Garcia Nevett Chocolatier this Halloween. Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami

Halloween Chocolate Class

Chocolate pumpkins might seem like something out of Harry Potter, but at this workshop, kids can actually live that fantasy. Your little ones can paint their own chocolate pumpkins and fill them with sumptuous treats like candies, marshmallows, and chocolate spiders. They’ll also decorate a special basket in which they can bring their pumpkin home. They’ll also learn about how chocolate labs work in the process, making this a tasty and educational Halloween event. 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, at Garcia Nevett Chocolatier, 7312 Red Rd., Miami. Tickets costs $25 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Try out your yoga moves in costume at Brickell City Centre. Brickell City Centre

Halloween Yoga

Ever wanted to just stretch and scream? While it might not be best if you yell at this Halloween yoga class at Brickell City Centre, you can certainly look scary in your costume while doing a downward dog. Kids ages two to six can dress up and bend and stretch for this special yoga class. 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at Brickell City Centre, 401 S. Miami Ave., Fourth Floor Terrace, Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Kids can party with the animals at Zoo Miami's Zoo Boo. Zoo Miami

Zoo Boo



Animals love Halloween, too! At Zoo Miami’s Zoo Boo, families with kids are invited to trick-or-treat in the wild. You can first watch animals like elephants and goats eat their own healthy Halloween treats and then participate in many magical activities like Halloween crafts, costume contests, face painting, and performances by Actors Playhouse Musical Miracles. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami. Admission is free with Zoo Miami admission. Children two and under admitted for free. Admission starts at $18.95 via zoomiami.org.

EXPAND Do the Monster Mash at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Spooky Science Monster Mash

Dance your way into the Spooky Science Monster Mash at the Frost. Families can marvel at an underwater pumpkin carving in the aquarium or enjoy the “Into the Cauldrons” show, where they can learn about the magical chemistry of water. If you’re really brave, you can even stay to watch a creepy eyeball dissection. And while you’re there, make sure to check out the museum’s latest exhibition: “A Mirror Maze” about the wonder of numbers in nature. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 27 at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free with museum admission. Children two and under admitted for free. Admission starts at $20.95 via frostscience.org.

EXPAND This Halloween, take the kids to the symphony for a change. The Children’s Trust

Spooky Symphony

The scariest parts of Halloween are the sudden spooky sounds, so stop into the Spooky Symphony performance played by the Alhambra Orchestra and the Greater Miami Youth Symphony. Wearing a costume, you can enjoy music from Frozen and Wonder Woman, video game soundtracks, and classics like the “Hall of the Mountain King,” "El Amor Brujo," and the "1812 Overture." To heighten the spookiness, Halloween-themed videos will be projected as the orchestras play. 4 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND A safe Halloween is a happy Halloween. Miami Kids Magazine

Spooktacular Safe Streets

A safe Halloween is a happy Halloween. At Spooktacular Safe Streets, South Miami police will secure streets on Sunset Drive from US-1 to Red Road so kids can roam freely and safely at a fun block party. After saying hello to Scooby-Doo, your little ones can trick-or-treat from station to station, paint pumpkins, get their faces painted, and enjoy free food and drinks. They’re also holding a costume contest and families with the best-coordinated costumes will take home the gold, so make sure your family costume game is on point! 4 to 7 p.m. at SW 72nd St. from US1 to 57th Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Trick or treat at Dolphin Mall Halloween night. Dolphin Mall

Spooktacular Halloween Party

Commerce and community collide in an awesome Halloween event: Trick-or-treating all over Dolphin Mall. Besides chomping on candy between stores, kids can interact with face painters, balloon artists, and magicians. And of course, like any Miami event, there will be music, dancing, and games for the entire family. You can even enter into a costume contest for the chance to win a gift card to the mall. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019. at Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12 St., Miami; shopdolphinmall.com. Admission is free.