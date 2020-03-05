ThriftCon Brings Affordable Shopping to the Magic City Innovation District

Since Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Thrift Shop" helped popularize secondhand shopping in 2012, the practice has only continued to gain steam among cost-conscious consumers around the country. The appeal of vintage clothing and collectibles has seemingly never been higher; when you have a present as dismal as life in 2020, why wouldn't you spring for the comforts of the past?

The existence of ThriftCon, the self-proclaimed premier vintage clothing convention, is a testament to the power of passing valuables on. The gathering will be taking over the Magic City Innovation District on Sunday, March 8, and it's bringing a veritable thrift treasure trove along with it. Attendees can expect to see more than 100 vendors showcasing upwards of 10,000 budget-priced items.

The gathering originally began in Denver, but has slowly expanded nationwide with pop-ups in Los Angeles and now Miami. “ThriftCon, essentially, is vendors from around the country coming together for a celebration of all things vintage,” says ThriftCon co-founder Mario Conte. On Sunday, visitors will see roughly 75 booths offering goods tailored to people of all ages, identities, and clothing styles. Many Miami and Broward vendors will be on hand to share their wares, including Broward Vintage, Full Court Classics, Cake N Bake, Prio, Rad Rare, and Feta Vintage to name a few.

“Miami has an emerging vintage scene and some of our favorite thrifters are based in Florida, so we decided on Miami as our first East Coast location,” Conte shares. "You can find cheap outfits if you do the digging and you can also find one-of-a-kind grail pieces that you may never see again in person. There is something for everyone at ThriftCon.”

Along with the well-documented joys of shopping, ThriftCon's Miami edition will also be offering music, food trucks, and a so-called trading pit where guests can bypass merchants to buy, sell, and barter classic goods themselves.

Pre-sale tickets for the event start at $8 and go up to $25. The pricier ticket option allows streetwear lovers and vintage collectors to access the convention an hour earlier than the general public. In addition to the articles of clothing available for purchase, attendees are also encouraged to bring selections from their own wardrobe to support and donate to the Miami Rescue Mission.

“People have been buying vintage long before it got popular on Instagram and Etsy the past few years," Conte notes. "Trends constantly go out and come back into style. I think people are also starting to understand the true value in buying vintage clothing. Shopping vintage is a much more sustainable option, as the fashion industry is one of the most wasteful industries in the world.”

If you're trying to look fresh and be a mindful consumer simultaneously, there are far worse ways to spend your Sunday than visiting ThriftCon.

NOTE: KIDS UNDER 12 GET IN FOR FREE SO BRING THE FAMILY!!!

ThriftCon Miami. 10 a.m. Sunday, March 8 at the Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $8 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Additional information is available at thriftcon.co.