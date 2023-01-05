The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, January 6What's the deal with 2023? Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld stops by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Friday to let audiences know. The Brooklyn-born comedian is best known for his semi-fictionalized character and TV show Seinfeld, which he co-wrote with Larry David. He later created the talk-show series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which finds him spending the day with comedians driving around in search of coffee. Decades later, he's still doing standup and making audiences laugh with his observational humor. 7 and 9:30 p.m Friday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $67.50 to $187.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Friday, everybody is a suspect at the Law & Order Florida Kiki Awards Ball, which is sure to have someone dead on the runway by the night's end. Hosted by Legendary Father Shadow Mattel and TBoy, the ball invites contestants to embody the night's criminal theme — think Orange Is the New Black but fierce. There is $2,000 worth of cash prizes, with the judges awarding winners in categories like face, runway, and tag-team realness. 8 p.m. Friday, at American Legion Post 92, 211 N. 21st Ave., Hollywood. Tickets cost $20. Sophia Medina
Loxen Productions kicks off its 2023 season with a production of the provocative, award-winning musical Cabaret. The musical follows a struggling American writer, Clifford Bradshaw, who is enthralled by Sally Bowles, a performer at the Kit Kat Club in 1931 Germany. With music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Edd, Cabaret is considered by many to be the greatest musical ever to grace the Broadway stage. 8 p.m. Friday, at Manuel Artime Theater, 900 SW First St., Miami; loxenproductions.com. Tickets cost $35 to $100. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, January 7In celebration of Coconut Grove's 150th anniversary, HistoryMiami and the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District are hosting a History in the Grove Walking Tour on Saturday. Led by the museum's coordinator of education programs and community engagement, Ingrid Argueta, and resident historian Dr. Paul George, the tour will delve into the early accounts of Miami's historic neighborhood, focusing on the area's early settlers and landmarks like the Barnacle. Also, learn about how Bahamian settlers helped develop the Grove with the knowledge of native plants and building materials. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami; historymiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP via historymiami.org. Jose D. Duran
Bring earplugs for New Orleans extreme metal outfit Goatwhore's performance at Gramps on Saturday. Goatwhore has been getting loud since 1997, mixing different metal music styles, like thrash, sludge, and black. Last year, the band celebrated its 25th anniversary with the release of Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven, its eighth album and first since 2017. A quarter-century after its debut, Goatwhore still sounds full of rage. Also on the bill are Caveman Cult and Heraklieon. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
GableStage's 2022-23 season continues with its production of David Meyers' We Will Not Be Silent. Directed by Bari Newport, the emotional play centers on German university student Sophie Scholl (played by Meredith Casey) as she leads a massive civil disobedience campaign against Adolf Hitler and his regime. Also starring are Bobby Eddy as Hans Scholl and Jason Peck as Hans Grunwald. The play is based on true events, and themes of morality, resilience, and courage shine throughout. 8 p.m. Saturday through January 29, at GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1119; gablestage.org. Tickets cost $35 to $65. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Coral Gables Art Cinema's upcoming installment of its After Hours series features a screening of Whit Stillman's 2011 comedy-drama Damsels in Distress. Starring Greta Gerwig, Adam Brody, and Lio Tipton, the film follows a group of girls seeking to overcome the male-dominated environment of their college campus by running a suicide-prevention center to rescue their classmates from depression and low standards. As they dispense offbeat advice to fellow students, the women in the group find themselves in romantic relationships, threatening their friendship and leading them to come together to start an international dance craze. 9 p.m. Saturday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75. Sophia Medina
Celebrate all things anime when Yokai Nite takes over Stache Drinking Den. Otakus are invited to cosplay as their favorite characters as they drink and dance to their favorite anime theme songs. There will be a special cosplay burlesque by Sin Silva, as well as music by DJs Romani, Degenerate Baka, Zerosum, and Spice Crime. Partygoers can also expect a vendor area and photo ops. 10 p.m. Saturday, at Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; stacheftl.com. Tickets cost $20 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina
Sunday, January 8On Sunday, the King Mango Strut returns to the streets of Coconut Grove to highlight the absurdity that was 2022. Hailed as "the weirdest parade in the universe," the annual event uses satire to celebrate all the weird and wonderful things about the city — trust us when we say no one is safe. It was initially conceived as a parody of the King Orange Bowl Jamboree Parade but has since evolved into something far grander. Bonus: This year, the Strut celebrates the 150th anniversary of Coconut Grove. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove; kingmangostrut.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Why stroll on the beach at sunset when you can head to the Everglades for a bike ride under the full moon? Take on an adventure unlike any other with fellow cyclists and conquer a 16-mile round trip amid the swamplands during the Full Moon Bike Ride led by Affordable Adventures. Participants are in for a treat as they will explore the nature and wildlife Shark Valley offers with the moon as their guide. There'll be a stop halfway through the journey at the Shark Valley Observation Tower for riders to rehydrate and look at the stars. 4:45 p.m. Sunday, at Shark Valley, 36000 Tamiami Trl., Miami; 305-221-8776. Sophia Medina