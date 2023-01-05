The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, January 6

click to enlarge Damsels in Distress at Coral Gables Art Cinema: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Saturday, January 7

click to enlarge King Mango Strut: See Sunday Photo by Daniella Mía

Sunday, January 8

What's the deal with 2023? Comedy legendstops by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Friday to let audiences know. The Brooklyn-born comedian is best known for his semi-fictionalized character and TV show, which he co-wrote with Larry David. He later created the talk-show series, which finds him spending the day with comedians driving around in search of coffee. Decades later, he's still doing standup and making audiences laugh with his observational humor.On Friday, everybody is a suspect at the, which is sure to have someone dead on the runway by the night's end. Hosted by Legendary Father Shadow Mattel and TBoy, the ball invites contestants to embody the night's criminal theme — thinkbut fierce. There is $2,000 worth of cash prizes, with the judges awarding winners in categories like face, runway, and tag-team realness.Loxen Productions kicks off its 2023 season with a production of the provocative, award-winning musical. The musical follows a struggling American writer, Clifford Bradshaw, who is enthralled by Sally Bowles, a performer at the Kit Kat Club in 1931 Germany. With music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Edd,is considered by many to be the greatest musical ever to grace the Broadway stage.In celebration of Coconut Grove's 150th anniversary, HistoryMiami and the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District are hosting aon Saturday. Led by the museum's coordinator of education programs and community engagement, Ingrid Argueta, and resident historian Dr. Paul George, the tour will delve into the early accounts of Miami's historic neighborhood, focusing on the area's early settlers and landmarks like the Barnacle. Also, learn about how Bahamian settlers helped develop the Grove with the knowledge of native plants and building materials.Bring earplugs for New Orleans extreme metal outfit Goatwhore's performance at Gramps on Saturday.has been getting loud since 1997, mixing different metal music styles, like thrash, sludge, and black. Last year, the band celebrated its 25th anniversary with the release of Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven, its eighth album and first since 2017. A quarter-century after its debut, Goatwhore still sounds full of rage. Also on the bill are Caveman Cult and Heraklieon.GableStage's 2022-23 season continues with its production of David Meyers'. Directed by Bari Newport, the emotional play centers on German university student Sophie Scholl (played by Meredith Casey) as she leads a massive civil disobedience campaign against Adolf Hitler and his regime. Also starring are Bobby Eddy as Hans Scholl and Jason Peck as Hans Grunwald. The play is based on true events, and themes of morality, resilience, and courage shine throughout.Coral Gables Art Cinema's upcoming installment of its After Hours series features a screening of Whit Stillman's 2011 comedy-drama. Starring Greta Gerwig, Adam Brody, and Lio Tipton, the film follows a group of girls seeking to overcome the male-dominated environment of their college campus by running a suicide-prevention center to rescue their classmates from depression and low standards. As they dispense offbeat advice to fellow students, the women in the group find themselves in romantic relationships, threatening their friendship and leading them to come together to start an international dance craze.Celebrate all things anime whentakes over Stache Drinking Den. Otakus are invited to cosplay as their favorite characters as they drink and dance to their favorite anime theme songs. There will be a special cosplay burlesque by Sin Silva, as well as music by DJs Romani, Degenerate Baka, Zerosum, and Spice Crime. Partygoers can also expect a vendor area and photo ops.On Sunday, thereturns to the streets of Coconut Grove to highlight the absurdity that was 2022. Hailed as "the weirdest parade in the universe," the annual event uses satire to celebrate all the weird and wonderful things about the city — trust us when we say no one is safe. It was initially conceived as a parody of the King Orange Bowl Jamboree Parade but has since evolved into something far grander. Bonus: This year, the Strut celebrates the 150th anniversary of Coconut Grove.Why stroll on the beach at sunset when you can head to the Everglades for a bike ride under the full moon? Take on an adventure unlike any other with fellow cyclists and conquer a 16-mile round trip amid the swamplands during theled by Affordable Adventures. Participants are in for a treat as they will explore the nature and wildlife Shark Valley offers with the moon as their guide. There'll be a stop halfway through the journey at the Shark Valley Observation Tower for riders to rehydrate and look at the stars.