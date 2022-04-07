Stitch Lab Pops Up in the Design District With Emerging Latin American Designers

Fashion incubator Stitch Lab returns with a three-day pop-up event this weekend, introducing eye-catching fashion pieces that make you ask:The pop-up kicks off on Thursday, April 7, with an invite-only fashion show, to be followed by a free pop-up event at Paradise Plaza from April 8-10 showcasing 38 emerging Latin-American designers. Thursday's fashion show includes outfits from each designer's collection, styled by Venezuelan stylist Mariela Ortega. The designers hail from Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Mexico.Attendees can browse the collections of designers including Eugenia Fernandez, Valentina Karnoubi, Florencia Davalos, Alejandra Raw, Liza Echeverry, and Mia de Dios, as well as newcomers Olette, Venandi, Nue, Relicario, and Nudo Rosa. Everything from handbags to apparel to swimwear, lingerie, and shoes will be available for purchase.The most exciting aspect of Stitch Lab's pop-up: Attendees will be able to meet the designers behind the pieces and get styled by them.Debuting as a simple trunk show, Stitch Lab has become the ultimate hypeman for Latin American designers. The fashion launchpad has introduced more than 150 Caribbean, Central American, and South American brands to U.S. consumers.During the pandemic, Stitch Lab launched an e-commerce site, which turned into a virtual marketplace for customers to buy pieces from designers.But as the world has inched back toward normalcy, so has the fashion industry."Something that I am happy to see again is nightgowns, party clothes, floral wear," says Stitch Lab founder and CEO and Karina Rosendo. "For the last two years, we focused on sleepwear and clothes to work out, and now I'm excited to see the glam and the glitz. People are starting to clubs and get married again," .After this weekend's pop-up, Stitch Lab will stage a summer pop-up at Aventura Mall before moving on to Houston for Hispanic Heritage Month in September.