Dalí Pieces Make Their Way to Miami for the First Time at "The Real Surreal"

Going to a Salvador Dalí museum is a true adventure that’s hard to forget. No matter which part of the space you stand in, you get a completely different experience — that’s surrealism for you or, more aptly put, that’s what it’s like inside the mind of an iconic artist like Salvador Dalí.

There are five official Dalí museums — including the one in St. Petersburg — that should be on every art lover's bucket list. But considering the current state of the world, you might want to make alternative plans that don't involve traveling.

Cue: "The Real Surreal" exhibit at the Confidante Miami Beach.

Curated by the youngest Dalí Universe authorized dealer in the world, Marcel Katz, prepare yourself for a socially distanced and safely implemented art-viewing experience that features Dalí’s works on paper, bronze sculptures, and large-scale museum sculptures.

“I’ve always been a fan of surrealism,” Katz says, “and we’re living in such surreal times where things are happening that people didn’t think were possible. I thought he’d be the perfect artist to pay homage to during a renaissance. In 2020 culture is prevailing.”

The show, which opened on November 20, has been a year in the making. With around 40 pieces in all, 21 pieces are Dalí’s, with the others belonging to local artists that have been inspired by the wearer of the quirky mustache. All pieces are for sale and range from $2,000 to $1.3 million.

“The hotel helped us curate a collection that also features local Miami talent so that we can embrace our local community while highlighting an international artist,” Katz continues.

But if you’re not looking to make that kind of investment right now, there’s always Dalí-approved merch, like a mustache-emblazoned facemask or assorted clothes and accessories.

Some of the off-kilter pieces on display include a recreation of the egg sculptures that crown the Dalí museum in Figueres, Spain, (a $10,000 value) and a 90-foot rainbow. You can also expect to see installations, activations, and basically art everywhere — indoors, outdoors, and even on the ceilings and in mural form.

“The artists had artistic liberty to create their homage to Dalí and add their own personal spin,” Katz notes. Miami-based artists created the pieces specifically for the exhibit.

And while you can feel safe enjoying a touch-free experience, with designated people opening the doors, sanitation areas, six feet distance, and limited entrance at each showing, there’s an option for those that are self-isolating and still want the Dalí experience.

“Art should be for everybody,” Katz says. “So if you can’t make the show, you can buy a virtual ticket for $5 and still see the show as a 3D experience.”

For the safety of all exhibit guests and CDC guideline standards, tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a viewing time slot, and facemasks are required. The gallery will be sanitized between showings, and sanitation stations will be available throughout the property.

"The Real Surreal." Through Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the Confidante Miami Beach, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 833-816-4530; hyatt.com. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 2:30 to 8:45 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from noon to 8:45 p.m. Tickets cost $35 via therealsurreal.tixr.com.