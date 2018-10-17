The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Sometimes you want a movie. Sometimes you want a concert. But rarely do you have the opportunity to enjoy both at once. Right in the Eye, highlighting the fantasy world of famed French director/illusionist Georges Méliés, boasts a live concert and films such as The Four Troublesome Heads and The Impossible Voyage. Throw in some awesome lighting and staging, and you have quite the multisensory experience. 7 p.m. Thursday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $35.

Songwriters are too often left out of the spotlight. But some of the top artists in the Latin realm will get their night at the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame's La Musa Awards. The evening will be hosted by Puerto Rican singer/actor extraordinaire Ektor Rivera and feature special performances by the likes of Gloria Trevi, Gente de Zona, Carlos Rubira Infante, and Raphael. 8 p.m. Thursday at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $38 to $68.

It's been a year since Hurricane Maria changed the lives of Puerto Ricans. The documentary Después de María: Las 2 Orillas (After Maria: The Two Shores) examines the island eight months after landfall and zooms in on unique stories of perseverance. The Spanish-language flick is an hour long and has English subtitles. Along the cinematic journey, you'll learn about folks involved with a hydroponics farm, an artistic catharsis project, fish trap rescuers, and others. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Florida International University Graham Center, 10955 SW 15th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

"Deco: Luxury to Mass Market": See Friday. Courtesy of the Wolfsonian-FIU

Friday

Art deco started as a fancy-schmancy European concept, eventually made its way to the States, and became a mass-produced/industrialized trend. The newest exhibit at the Wolfsonian, "Deco: Luxury to Mass Market," tracks this journey which stems back to the '20s and '30s. You'll see appliances, hand-crafted objects, and everything in between in this deco-fabulous display. 10 a.m. Friday through October 27, 2019, at the Wolfsonian-Florida International University, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission costs $12 for adults, and various discounts are available.

A laser show and excellent music? Totally, dude. Laser Fridays go down every first and third Friday under the majestic 67-foot dome of the planetarium at Frost Science. Beginning at 7 p.m., a different show each hour shows off a different artist's jams paired with stunning lights, for five total hours. Slated for this Friday evening are shows with songs from Stranger Things, Daft Punk, Led Zeppelin, Radiohead, and Pink Floyd. At 8 p.m., expect a Green Day/Offspring mashup that probably shouldn't be missed. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Frost Planetarium, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Admission costs $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 8 to 11.

Not every town has a badass ballet company. Luckily, Miami does, and its latest performance is ready to hit the Arsht this weekend. Miami City Ballet's Company B includes three unique components. The first part, "Concerto Barocco," is a George Balanchine ballet set to Bach tunes. Then there's "Company B," set to awesome '40s-era tunes sung by the Andrews Sisters. Wrapping up the memorable evening will be the classic Tchaikovsky "Piano Concerto No. 2," capturing the spirit of Saint Petersburg, Russia. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Ziff Ballet Opera House, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., 1300 Biscayne Blvd.; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $48 to $78.

The symphony is hitting the streets! Every Friday, the Miami Design District Performance Series presents live tunes curated by 19-time Grammy-winning producer Emilio Estefan. So, duh, it's always a good time. For this week's performance, the Miami Symphony Orchestra will perform its latest works beginning at 6:30 p.m. Yummy grub from Estefan Kitchen will be available for purchase. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami. Free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Waldo will be very easy to find this Friday night. That's because the fourth-annual Where's Waldo? Bar Crawl is set to go down in Wynwood. To participate and get awesome happy-hour deals at participating bars, you must be dressed in Waldo-esque red and white stripes. So don't be a party pooper — join your fellow Waldos and Wald-ettes. A full list of participating bars is available on eventbrite.com. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at Brick, 187 NW 28th St., Miami. Free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

It's not really October until a bunch of people get together and dance to Michael Jackson's "Thriller." That's exactly what will happen at the 12th-annual Thriller Halloween Music Festival at Churchill's Pub. In addition to a "Thriller" flash mob, there will free zombie makeup and costumes, a $100 costume contest at midnight, and three stages of live tunes performed by the likes of 1000 Pounds of Thrust, Lochness Monster, and Hexproof. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $5 via eventbrite.com.



EXPAND Justin Quiles: See Saturday. Courtesy of Nevarez PR

Saturday

If you drive in Miami, people probably zoom past you on roads all the time. But among those speeding motorists, you might just see some Formula 1 racecars when the F1 Festival roars into downtown Miami this weekend. The two-day spectacle will present car runs from Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, Renault Sport Formula One Team, and the legendary Emerson Fittipaldi. Saturday at 8:30 p.m., Silk City — the new project by Mark Ronson and Diplo — will take the stage for what should be quite a show. Noon Saturday and Sunday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; formula1.com. Admission is free.

There are plenty of fish in the sea, so why not enjoy several of them on a platter at the South Florida Seafood Festival? This tasty and fresh fest at Miami Marine Stadium on Key Biscayne kicks off stone crab season and offers seafood cooked in the style of every culture represented in South Florida. From paella to lobster rolls to sushi to jambalaya, there's a fish flavor for you. You can jam to Caribbean music, sip mojitos, shop the wares of local artisan vendors, and take the kids to family fun zones, all while chowing down on chowder. 11 a.m. Saturday at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; southfloridaseafoodfestival.com. Tickets cost $8 to $22.

All hands will be on deck on Watson Island this Saturday night. Walk (or dance) the plank at the annual fundraiser Something's Brewing After Dark at Miami Children's Museum. The adults-only event supports the org's arts and educational programming and will present a haunted exhibition, "Pirate Island." The party will include delicious food, craft beer, Bacardi drinks, a costume contest for the adventuresome, and, most important, shaking pirates' booty. 9 p.m. Saturday at Miami Children's Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; miamichildrensmuseum.org. Admission costs $75.

Reggaeton is an unbelievably popular genre. And it's not just for those on Spanish-speaking Caribbean islands — people all over the planet are swaying their hips pachata-style. One of reggaeton's biggest stars, Justin Quiles, or J Quiles, is an American of Puerto Rican descent. A songwriter, he also wrote for colleagues such as Lil Jon and J Balvin. Catch Quiles live at the Fillmore this weekend. 8 p.m. Saturday at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $48.



EXPAND South Florida Seafood Festival: See Saturday. Photo courtesy of South Bach Seafood Festival

Sunday

If you're a die-hard Miami Dolphins fan, Sunday afternoons in autumn are devoted to worshiping at the altar of the television gods. But you can get out of the house and head to an actual game to experience the sights, sounds, and smells of the field. Catch your Dolphins versus the Detroit Lions — another team that's doing pretty well this season — at Hard Rock Stadium. It'll be a helluva game during expected nice weather to complement your time off the couch. 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets start at $48.

Fall is the best season. And though the temperatures are still warm in Miami, there's an autumn vibe that makes the 305 a southern corner of heaven. Besides burning pumpkin spice candles, there's no better way to celebrate this crisp season than taking a trip to the Miami Flea. The outdoor market sells the best local artisans have to offer, including stylish secondhand clothing and homemade soaps. There's also music, craft beverages, and tasty fare from food trucks. It's all very nicely curated and vibrating with good feels, the perfect way to enjoy an outing and cool digs during the best time of year. 1 p.m. Sunday at Canvas Miami, 90 NE 17th St., Miami; aedistrictmiami.com. Admission is free.

Monday

Beloved powerhouse of an actor Sally Field will speak about her literary memoir, In Pieces, at an intimate event this Monday. The Oscar- and Emmy-winning star of Gidget, Norma Rae, The Flying Nun, and a gazillion other flicks and TV shows wrote about her lonely childhood and her life as an actor, daughter, and parent. Catch her conversation with journalist Ana Veciana-Suárez, where you'll get an autographed copy of the book with the purchase of admission. 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $46.

Tuesday

A woman's life is a roller coaster of hormonal changes, but perhaps the most misunderstood one is the dreaded M-word. Learn more about "the change" at Menopause: The Musical. Four ladies at a lingerie sale meet and talk about their hot flashes and getting laid in this 17-year-running musical parody. Get ready to celebrate real sisterhood to classic pop tunes from the '60s through the '80s. 8 p.m. Tuesday at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; aventuracenter.org. Tickets cost $46.50 to $66.50.

EXPAND Sally Field: See Monday. Courtesy of Roadside Attractions

Wednesday

It's always hot to see the Miami Heat. South Florida's favorite NBA team will burn down the American Airlines Arena this week when it plays the New York Knicks. In light of the fact that most Miamians once lived in or were born in New York, it's always fun to watch the inner tug-of-war the city experiences when one of the 305's teams plays one from the Big Apple. You can ease any guilt or anxiety by downing tapas and craft beer at 601, the arena's waterfront bar and lounge. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $20.

The leader of the world's most powerful nation calls climate change a hoax, and the United Nations is giving the world 12 short years until climate change becomes a catastrophe. It's easy to feel hopeless about the future of the planet. But you can be a part of the solution by attending the tenth-annual Southeast Florida Regional Climate Leadership Summit. The event gathers leaders from a cross section of fields that address and study global warming. This two-day affair is critical for tourism, well-being, and dry land in Miami, a place immediately affected by the melting ice caps. 8 a.m. Wednesday at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1900 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; southeastfloridaclimatecompact.org. Tickets cost $400.

Feeling down? There is one thing that can always pick you up in times of distress: music. Songs such as "Sound of Sunshine," in which Michael Franti sings, "They can take away my job but not my friends," are sure-fire mood boosters. The musician, filmmaker, and humanitarian is headed to Fort Lauderdale's Revolution Live to perform with his band Michael Franti & Spearhead, with supporting acts Dustin Thomas and Victoria Canal. It's an all-ages show that'll start before the sun goes down. So get inspired by his upbeat tunes and bring your younger friends, kids, or cousins for a feel-good time. 6 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third St., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $32.50 to $36.50.