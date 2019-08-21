Collabo's Sixth Iteration Promises to Be a Wild Art Party

Collabo shows have never been your typical art shows. The last iteration, in 2015, included rollerskating performance art, paintings of Republican candidates that viewers were invited to throw shoes at, and a "chicken piano," a contraption that was rigged to allow live chickens to play sporadic musical notes. Now, four years later, Collabo is back for a sixth iteration, but guests will only have one night to experience the unconventional gallery space on Saturday, August 31.

Asked why he chose to bring back the Collabo show after a four-year hiatus, organizer Justin Long says, “It just kind of happened upon finding the space.” After working with Mana Contemporary earlier this year, Long approached the art collective about hosting a Collabo show, and they jumped at the idea.

Of the spaces available to the collective, they settled on a three-story former Payless ShoeSource store in downtown Miami's 777 Mall, which has become a cornerstone of Miami's underground art scene. Because the Collabo space is connected to the mall, participating artists will also be able to use some of the building’s additional studio space.

Once he had the space secured, Long reached out to former participants to gauge their interest. “Everyone was really excited and onboard and it just kind of spun from there,” he says.

The Collabo shows, known for their playful, unconventional, and sometimes downright crazy atmosphere, have only one rule: No solo pieces are allowed. Artists must collaborate with each other, and that inevitably leads to creative, genre-bending projects. “It’s very low pressure on the artists,” Long says. “They get to really experiment and have fun and do whatever they like. They’re not really worried about selling paintings or anything like that.”

EXPAND Randy Burman's Vent-O-Matic asked guests to throw shoes at paintings of Republicans and right-wingers. Photo by Monica McGivern

Close to 100 artists are participating this year, representing a wealth of mediums, backgrounds, and styles. Long can’t say much yet about what the work will look like — even he won't see any of it until installation week in the days leading up to the show — but he guarantees that all participating artists will present brand new pieces that have never been shown before, and the experimental Collabo ethos will prevail.

“There are definitely going to be some musical performances," he says. "There’s going to be a lot of big installation-type work,” he says. “There are dancers, there are videos — it’s pretty much the whole gamut of what’s out there.”

To prep, Long has held a couple of walkthroughs already, so participants can get a sense of the space. “Just having all the artists come together has sparked new collaborations,” he says. “New pieces have come just out of that.”

Expect Collabo 6 to be popular: Back in 2015, Long estimates that 1,500 people showed up before 10 p.m. But most of all, expect to be entertained. “You’re going to see some really wild new work and also have the opportunity to maybe meet and talk with the artists themselves,” Long says. “I think it’s just going to be a big, wild, art kind of party.”

"Collabo 6... All In!" 7 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, August 31, at Mana Contemporary Miami at 777 Mall, 141 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manacontemporary.com. Admission is free.