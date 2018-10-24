 


The Broward run of Hamilton: An American Musical has somehow not yet entirely sold out.
The Broward run of Hamilton: An American Musical has somehow not yet entirely sold out.
Photo by Joan Marcus

You Can Still Buy Tickets to Hamilton at the Broward Center

Ayurella Horn-Muller | October 24, 2018 | 9:04am
Midterms are right around the corner, and it's causing people to feel every type of way. Blue and red waves are crashing together tsunami-style as party candidates vie for political seats in a race instrumental to our nation's imminent future. Drowning in a media riptide of mudslinging public servants, we the people deserve a break every once in a blue moon. And what better way to escape the roar of the dichotomy than to ensure your spot in the audience of one of America's most universally beloved musicals?

The effervescent brain-child of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton: An American Musical is coming to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts December 18 through January 20, 2019. Tickets went on sale yesterday at the Center and online for the South Florida leg in the hip-hop historical musical's second national tour. The Broward box office was flooded with eager buyers and inundated with calls to the point that a specialized recording played for any who rang the box office. But if you didn't snag your seats, fear not — there are still tickets up for grabs. 

Charlotte Vermaak, PR Manager for Broadway Across America, recommends those interested in scoring tickets do it in the sale window today, based on the speed of which shows have sold out in other cities.

"There are still tickets available, and there will still be tickets available at the box office and online tomorrow," Vermaak told New Times after ticket purchases on October 23 had closed.

The best way to get your hands on some, Vermaak says, is to either go to the box office at the Broward Center or get them through the website. "Any remaining tickets will be available to anyone at 11 a.m.," Vermaak says, advising that interested parties get there early. As for sales windows, the box office and online portal will remain open until 4 p.m., but the likelihood of the show not getting surefire sold out by the day's close is low.

Elijiah Malcomb, Joseph Morales, Kyle Scrattliffe, Fergie L. Philippe and Company on the Hamilton National Tour.
Elijiah Malcomb, Joseph Morales, Kyle Scrattliffe, Fergie L. Philippe and Company on the Hamilton National Tour.
Photo by Joan Marcus

Residents who landed tix in the October 23rd rush are celebrating. Audrey Reyes, a 27-year-old from Miami Lakes, says December will mark her second time going to the acclaimed show. "I saw it in New York, and it was such an amazing production," says Reyes. Watching it the first time made her "cry at the most random moments," she admits. Excitement in the air nearly palpable, successful buyers like Reyes jumped to Twitter to share their news.

Others revealed their ticket journey was wrought with technical struggles and nail-biting anxiety.

Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first served basis, the Broward Center website warns, so if you want to nab a seat to the 11-time Tony award-winning show, you better act quickly. There's no time like the present when it comes to prioritizing a rapping American Founding Father. 

Hamilton: An American Musical. December 18, 2018, to January 20, 2019, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $78 to $498.

