You Can Still Buy Tickets to Hamilton at the Broward Center

The Broward run of Hamilton: An American Musical has somehow not yet entirely sold out.

Midterms are right around the corner, and it's causing people to feel every type of way. Blue and red waves are crashing together tsunami-style as party candidates vie for political seats in a race instrumental to our nation's imminent future. Drowning in a media riptide of mudslinging public servants, we the people deserve a break every once in a blue moon. And what better way to escape the roar of the dichotomy than to ensure your spot in the audience of one of America's most universally beloved musicals?

The effervescent brain-child of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton: An American Musical is coming to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts December 18 through January 20, 2019. Tickets went on sale yesterday at the Center and online for the South Florida leg in the hip-hop historical musical's second national tour. The Broward box office was flooded with eager buyers and inundated with calls to the point that a specialized recording played for any who rang the box office. But if you didn't snag your seats, fear not — there are still tickets up for grabs.