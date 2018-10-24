You Can Still Buy Tickets to Hamilton at the Broward Center

Midterms are right around the corner, and it's causing people to feel every type of way. Blue and red waves are crashing together tsunami-style as party candidates vie for political seats in a race instrumental to our nation's imminent future. Drowning in a media riptide of mudslinging public servants, we the people deserve a break every once in a blue moon. And what better way to escape the roar of the dichotomy than to ensure your spot in the audience of one of America's most universally beloved musicals?
The effervescent brain-child of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton: An American Musical is coming to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts December 18 through January 20, 2019. Tickets went on sale yesterday at the Center and online for the South Florida leg in the hip-hop historical musical's second national tour. The Broward box office was flooded with eager buyers and inundated with calls to the point that a specialized recording played for any who rang the box office. But if you didn't snag your seats, fear not — there are still tickets up for grabs.
Charlotte Vermaak, PR Manager for Broadway Across America, recommends those interested in scoring tickets do it in the sale window today, based on the speed of which shows have sold out in other cities.
"There are still tickets available, and there will still be tickets available at the box office and online tomorrow," Vermaak told New Times after ticket purchases on October 23 had closed.
The best way to get your hands on some, Vermaak says, is to either go to the box office at the Broward Center or get them through the website. "Any remaining tickets will be available to anyone at 11 a.m.," Vermaak says, advising that interested parties get there early. As for sales windows, the box office and online portal will remain open until 4 p.m., but the likelihood of the show not getting surefire sold out by the day's close is low.
Residents who landed tix in the October 23rd rush are celebrating. Audrey Reyes, a 27-year-old from Miami Lakes, says December will mark her second time going to the acclaimed show. "I saw it in New York, and it was such an amazing production," says Reyes. Watching it the first time made her "cry at the most random moments," she admits.
Guess who just scored tickets to see Hamilton at the Broward Center ?! ????????????— Valerie L. (@Valerie_They3) October 23, 2018
Tickets purchased to Hamilton at the Broward Center!!!!— Andrew Pollowitz (@aPollowitz301) October 23, 2018
Others revealed their ticket journey was wrought with technical struggles and nail-biting anxiety.
Having a tough time purchasing tickets for Hamilton I broward ????????????— Jojo Unknown (@sunshine_jo92) October 23, 2018
Me trying to buy tickets for Hamilton at the Broward Center pic.twitter.com/e8zYZ3JZZt— jessica alexandre (@jess_alexandre) October 23, 2018
Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first served basis, the Broward Center website warns, so if you want to nab a seat to the 11-time Tony award-winning show, you better act quickly. There's no time like the present when it comes to prioritizing a rapping American Founding Father.
Hamilton: An American Musical. December 18, 2018, to January 20, 2019, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $78 to $498.
