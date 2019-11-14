Here's How to Get Tickets for Hamilton in Miami and West Palm Beach

Hamilton: An American Musical will continue its world-conquering run with a series of performances in Miami and West Palm Beach early next year. Although — or perhaps because — the play remains as popular as ever, the process for procuring tickets to the show might prove a tad confusing.

More akin to a pop culture lightning bolt than a run-of-the-mill Broadway musical, Hamilton tells the tale of the Founding Fathers through rap music. In 2016, Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical, Best Book, Best Score, Best Choreography, and Best Direction. Later that year, it received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda became a household name, and his show helped boost the profiles of fellow cast members, such as Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Anthony Ramos.

Now, finally, Miamians will have a chance to see what the fuss is about themselves when Hamilton: An American Musical comes to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts for a three-week run starting February 18, 2020. South Florida Broadway aficionados who aren't trying to brave Miami traffic will also have an opportunity to catch the play at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach between January 28 and February 16, 2020. The shows follow Hamilton's December 2018 through January 2019 run at the Broward Center of the Performing Arts, and tickets are sure to go quickly: Hamilton sells out in just about every city it tours in.

Here's all the information you need to snag these coveted tickets- do not through away your shot!

Although there will be separate procedures for purchasing tickets between the Miami and West Palm Beach shows, there are some similarities: Individual tickets for both venues will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, at the Arsht Center and Kravis Center’s respective websites. A pre-sale for season ticket subscribers and members with the Arsht Center is currently available, although tickets can only be purchased with a special code.

Gino Campodonico, PR director for the Arsht Center, recommends that online ticket buyers create an account at arshtcenter.org ahead of time. The morning of November 23, visitors will be directed to a virtual waiting room if they arrive before 9 a.m. When tickets for the Miami shows go on sale at 9 a.m., all users in the waiting room will be randomly assigned a place in line. Tickets range from $70 - $199, with premium seats selling for $399.

It’s advised that anyone trying to buy tickets to the Kravis Center shows also make accounts at kravis.org before trying to buy online. Tickets for the West Palm Beach performances range from $67.50 to $207.50, with a select number of premium tickets available for $407.50. A similar virtual waiting room and randomized line assignment system will be in place when tickets go on sale on November 23.

Ticket buyers should be aware that online purchases at either venue carry a limit of eight tickets per household; any tickets purchased over this limit will be canceled without notice.

A limited number of tickets will also be available at the centers’ respective physical box offices on the morning of November 23. The Arsht Center will allow lines to form at 7 a.m. and begin selling tickets at 9 a.m. The Kravis Center is operating under the same schedule, although it should be noted its parking garage will be opening up at 6:45 a.m. Tickets will also be offered through the Kravis Center’s phone service beginning at 9 a.m. the same day; the Arsht Center will not have a similar program.

Hamilton also offers a ticket lottery for each show, including all touring company performances, through its mobile app.

The #Ham4Ham lottery opens at 11 a.m. two days before each performance and closes at 9 a.m. on the day prior to the specific show. Lottery entrants will receive notifications at approximately 11 a.m., and tickets will be available for purchase between 11:01 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the day prior to the performance. Tickets available through the lottery can be bought for $10, and must be picked up at the corresponding venue’s box office with a valid photo ID that matches the name drawn. Even though participants are limited to one entry, each winner can buy two tickets if their name is drawn.

Hamilton: An American Musical. January 28 through February 16, 2020, at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 305-929-7010; kravis.org. Tickets cost $67.50 to $407.50.

Hamilton: An American Musical. February 18 through March 15 2020, at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $70 to $399.