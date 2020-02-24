The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

This week doesn't have to be a lot of things. First, it doesn't have to be quiet: You can catch a live set from singer Cat Shell Wednesday on the Citadel's rooftop. Second, it doesn't have to be uninspiring: More than 80 emerging artists will be on hand to dazzle you this week as part of YoungArts Miami 2020. Also, this week doesn't have to be a drag, at least in the negative sense: This Saturday, the 27th-annual Shelley Novak Awards will honor the best and brightest drag performers in the 305. And finally, this week doesn't have to be monochromatic: The Wharf's Pink Pink Everything on Saturday will live up to its name by offering patrons pink drinks, food, and stuff. This week can be a whole lot of exciting things, and the best part is that none of those things will break the bank.



Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

The Olympia Theater will host Flesh Memory in the heart of Black History Month: See Tuesday. Photo by Alex Markow

If you've missed the Olympia Theater's three-part event series exploring the history of black American music, you have one more chance to check it out. Honoring Black History Month and co-presented with Parkman Creative, Flesh Memory: Sounds of Motown-Staxx-'70s Soul explores soul music and its development through releases on record labels like Stax and Motown Records. Tuesday's event will include appearances from the band Djazz as well as Shameka Poetry Queen, who will be will delivering a spoken-word performance. 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, at the Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; olympiatheater.org; 305-374-2444. Admission is free.

Miami's very own Cat Shell has made a name for herself by, in her own words, "bringing an old soul to new music." On Wednesday, the R&B-meets-pop songstress will headline the latest edition of the weekly Live Rooftop Sessions at the Citadel. Given the promise of good tunes, delicious drinks, and an idyllic view of the city, it's hard to go wrong here. The jams start at 8 p.m., and electronica/trip-hop duo Of One Mind will be on hand for opening duties. 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, at The Citadel, 8300 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

One of the artsiest weeks of the year has officially arrived. YoungArts Miami 2020 runs February 25 through March 1, and will showcase unique performances, exhibits, and more from 80-plus emerging artists. Among the diverse happenings, the design, photography and visual arts exhibition, curated by Edouard Duval-Carré, will open on Thursday at 7 p.m. at YoungArts' Miami HQ. An hour of film screenings will follow shortly thereafter at 9 p.m. 7 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at National YoungArts Foundation, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; youngarts.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND The 27th Annual Shelley Novak Awards (Novak pictured here) honors the best drag divas in the area on Thursday. Patrick Garcia

Who is the créme de la créme in the world of Miami drag? We'll all find out on Saturday and Sunday during the 27th Annual Shelley Novak Awards. Named and hosted by one of the Magic City's most beloved local performers, the two-day affair will dish out awards in categories including Best New Artist and Best Costumes. As part of the event, which is sponsored in part by the Black Market, there will plenty of vendors selling handcrafted goods in addition to tarot card readings by @xox_reno. Saturday, February 29 through Sunday, March 1 at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com; 786-780-2700. Admission is free.

EXPAND The Wharf goes Off the Clock. Photo courtesy of the Wharf

As the Aerosmith classic goes: "Pink is my favorite colorrrrr." If this classic rock line speaks to you and you can't get enough pink, then you'll want to be at the Wharf on Saturday for its Pink Pink Everything shindig on Saturday. In addition to the waterfront spot's usual booze and food offerings special pink cocktails and an array of pink food will be available for purchase. Adding to the pinkness, bottles of Cotes de Provence Rosé will be available at the affordable price of $25 until 4 p.m., too. Noon Saturday, February 29, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Drive, Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Los Wizzards are trumpet player Coombs (left), bassist Rafa, trombonist Tony, drummer Juseph, cuatro player Wizzmer, rapper Samy Hawk, and singer Roy G. Photo by Dais Sarcos

One of the biggest parties on the planet, Carnaval in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is taking place right now. As a big, multicultural city with plenty of Brazilians residents, Miami is getting in on the action as well. Among the local Carnaval-related festivities taking place this week, Veza Sur Brewing Co. is hosting a party of its own on Saturday, with tunes by Los Wizzards and DJ Wasabi, live Brazilian samba dancers and, of course, ice-cold beer. 5 p.m. to Midnight Saturday, February 29, at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th Street, Miami; vezasur.com. Admission is free.



After years of planning, talks, and now copyright disputes, Inter Miami CF is finally having its first game on Sunday, March 1. It's an away game (at the LA Galaxy), but it'll still be a prime opportunity to see our local Major League Soccer team in action from the start. Miami Beach bar staple Mac's Club Deuce will host a watch party for all you soccer fanatics to check out. Just be sure to avoid the pratfalls of hooliganism and not get too rowdy during the game. 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at Mac's Club Deuce, 222 14th St., Miami Beach; 305-531-6200; macsclubdeuce.com. Admission is free.